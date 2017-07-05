Russian Tu-95 Strategic Bombers Strike ISIS With Cruise Missiles

On Wednesday, Russian Tu-95MS strutegic bombers struck ISIS targets in Syria with X-101 cruise missiles.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the cruise missile strike destroyed three large arms and ammunition depots, and a terrorist command center near the city of Uqayribat in the province of Hama.
The strike was made from the range of about 1,000 kilometers. The Tu-95MS bombers took off from an airfield in Russia. The Russian Aerospace Forces’ Su-30 fighters based in Syria prvided air cover for the strategic bombers.
Related Videos
Advertisements
Filed under: ISIL, Russia, Syria, War on Syria |
Leave a Reply