3 videos to better understand the false chemical weapons accusations made by western powers against Syrian government

Posted on July 5, 2017 by michaellee2009

The Debate: “Syria Chemical Claims”

Journalist Alaa Ibrahim: “US claim that Assad preparing chemical attack is inventing excuse to go against Syrian Army”

Maria Zakharova, Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “US is preparing fake chemical attack in order to bomb the legitimate Syrian government forces”

