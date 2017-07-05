3 videos to better understand the false chemical weapons accusations made by western powers against Syrian government

The Debate: “Syria Chemical Claims”
Journalist Alaa Ibrahim: “US claim that Assad preparing chemical attack is inventing excuse to go against Syrian Army”
Maria Zakharova, Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “US is preparing fake chemical attack in order to bomb the legitimate Syrian government forces”
