Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(22 June – 05 July 2017)

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian in Hebron.

18 Palestinian civilians, including 8 children, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces continued to target the border area along the Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported.

Israeli forces raided a site of al-Qassam Brigades, south of the Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces conducted 97 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 2 limited ones in the Gaza Strip.

108 civilians, including 14 children and 3 women, were arrested in the West Bank.

33 of them, including 5 children, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Among the arrested were 2members of the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) Bader and Jarrar, in addition to head of the Palestinian Women Committees’ Union.

Israeli forces continued practicing the collective punishment policy.

4 families of attackers were notified of house demolition in Deir Abu Mesh’al and Silwad villages.

Israeli forces continued efforts to create Jewish majority in occupied Palestinian Jerusalem.

3 houses in Beit Hanina, north of the city, were demolished.

2 agricultural dunums and a livestock barrak were demolished and 120 trees were cut off in al-Za’yem village.

A civilian was obliged to self-demolish his house and another was obliged to demolish 2 houses.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the sea.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

3 civilians were arrested at military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (22 June – 05 July 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces killed Palestinian civilian in Hebron, south of the Gaza Strip, and wounded 18 others, including 8 children, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces chased the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip sea and opened fire at the farmers along the border area. They also raided training sites of Palestinian armed groups.

In the West Bank, on 28 June 2017, Israeli forces killed Eyad Gaith (23), from Hebron. According to PCHR’s investigations, Israeli forces surrounded a number of houses belonging to Gaith family in Jouhar Mount, south of the city. Therefore the aforementioned person, who was carrying a rifle, ran away for fear of being arrested. While getting out of the family divan, Israeli forces with no warning opened fire at him and shot him dead to the head.

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 15 Palestinian civilians, including 7 children. Five of them were hit with live bullets, 5 others were hit with gas canister shrapnel and 2 were hit with sponge-tipped bullets. The incidents were as follows:

On 28 June 2017, a 15-year-old male sustained a metal bullet wound to the hand during an Israeli incursion into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron.

On 29 June 2017, a 15-year-old male sustained a sponge-tipped bullet wound to the chest while a 19-year-old male sustained a similar wound to the right hand during an Israeli incursion into Bil’in village, west of Ramallah.

On 30 June 2017, a 14-year-old male sustained a live bullet wound to the right side of the chest while another 15-year-old male sustained a live bullet wound to the left thigh during an Israeli incursion into Jenin. Israeli forces further demolished a memorial of the late Khaled Nazzal, member of the Central Committee of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP).

On the same day, a 22-year-old male sustained a bullet wound to the belly during his participation in Kufor Qaddoum weekly protest, northeast of Qalqilya.

On 02 July 2017, 6 Palestinian civilians were wounded, 3 of them sustained metal bullet wounds and the 3 others sustained gas canister shrapnel wounds, when Israeli forces assaulted the funeral procession of Ali Abu Gharbiya (24), from al-Sowana neighbourhood, east of Jerusalem’s Old City, who drowned in Lake Tiberias on Friday, 30 June 2017.

On the same day, a 14-year-old child sustained 2 live bullet wounds to the legs when Israeli forces moved into al-Mughair village, northeast of Ramallah.

On 04 July 2017, 2 children sustained live bullet wounds when Israeli forces moved into al-Fare’ah refugee camp, south of Tubas.

In the Gaza Strip, the border area witnessed peaceful protests against the illegal closure imposed on the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces used force against the protestors, as result, 3 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were wounded. One of them was hit with a live bullet and the two others were hit with tear gas canisters.

In the context of Israeli attacks against fishermen in the sea, on 27 June 2017, Israeli gunboats opened fire at and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip. Soon after, the Israeli gunboats opened fire at fishing boats sailing off al-Sudaniya shore, west of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. Similar shooting incidents recurred off Beit Lahia shore on 30 June and 01,02 and 04 July 2017, however, neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Concerning attacks at the border area, on 29 June 2017, Israeli forces stationed in watchtowers at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, north of the Gaza Strip, opened fire at the border area, but neither casualties were reported among the shepherds nor material damage were reported.

On 27 June 2017, the Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at Martyr Abu Harb training site of al-Qassam Brigades in al-Nasser village, northeast of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. As a result, the site sustained material damage, but no casualties were reported.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 97 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank, and 9 others into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 108 Palestinian civilians, including 14 children and 3 women. Thirty-three of them, including 5 children, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem and its suburbs.

Among those arrested was Maher Bader (61), a member of the DFLP political office, Khaleda Jarrar (54), PLC member representing Abu Ali Mustafa Bloc, and Khetam Sa’afeen (59), head of the Palestinian Women Committees’ Union.

In the Gaza Strip, on 22 June 2017, Israeli forces moved about 200 meters into the east of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. They levelled and combed lands and withdrew later.

On 28 June 2017, Israeli forces moved about 100 meters into the east of al-Bureij refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip. They levelled lands and headed southwards to al-Maghazi and Deir al-Balah. They withdrew later.

Collective punishment measures:

On 04 July 2017, three families in Deir Abu Mesh’al village, northwest of Ramallah, and a family in Silwad village, northeast of the city, received military demolition orders issued by the Israeli Commander in the West Bank. The first order was related to the demolition of houses belonging to the families of the 3 youngsters, who carried out an attack in Bab al-Amoud area in Jerusalem on 16 June 2017. The second order was related to the house belonging to the family of prisoner Malek Hamed (22), who carried out a run-over attack on 06 April 2017, near “Ofra” settlement.

Efforts to create Jewish Majority

Concerning house demolitions, the Israeli municipality in occupied Jerusalem obliged the family of Mohammed Ali Nasser Assi to self-demolish his house in al-Eisawiya village, northeast of the city, on 01 July 2017, it should be noted the house was built in 2008 and the family paid a fine of NIS 40,000.

On 03 July 2017, Mahmoud Fawaqa was obliged to self-demolish his 2 houses in Em Lesoun village, south of the city. The aforementioned person said the municipality obliged him to self-demolish the houses, otherwise, the municipality itself would demolish them and impose a fine of NIS 80,000.

On 04 July 2017, the Israeli municipality in Jerusalem demolished 3 houses in Beit Hanina neighbourhood, north of the city under the pretext of non-licensing.

On the same day, Israeli forces levelled a 2-dunum agricultural land and a livestock barrack in al-Za’yem village, east of East Jerusalem. They also cut off 120 olive and almond trees.

Settlement activities:

On 24 June 2017, a group of settlers moved into Termis’iya village, northeast of Ramallah, and cut off 10 olive trees in al-Dhuhairat area near the said village.

On 25 June 2017, the first day of Eid al-Fitr, a group of settlers cut off 30 olive trees in Burin village, south of Nablus. It should be noted the trees were planted in a land belonging to Belal Eid and is 500 meters away from the said settlement.

On 28 June 2017, a group of settlers from “Ytshar” settlement, south of Burin village, south of Nablus, set fire to the southern mountain of the village. Dozens of dunums caught fire before the civil defence crews arrived.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 22 June 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Kharsa village, south of Dura, south west of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Anas Ibrahim Shadeed (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Madama villages, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Anas Fawzi Zeyadah (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 10:30, Israeli forces accompanied with 4 military jeeps moved about 200 meters into al-Shuhadaa’ Cemetery. They leveled and combed vacant lands that were leveled before amidst opening fire. At approximately 13:00, they redeployed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported. It should be noted that the incursion caused fear among the farmers, who were in their lands, forcing them to leave the area.

At approximately 23:40, Israeli forces moved into al-Moghir village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Mo’tasem Mofeed Abu ‘Alia (25) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Ummer, Sa’ir, Tarqumiya and al-Hadab villages in Hebron.

Friday, 23 June 2017

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir and al-Koum villages in Hebron and Sebastia village, north west of Nablus.

Saturday, 24 June 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in Handazah Mount, south of the city. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Mohammed Khalaf ‘Ali ‘Oweidah, Ahmed and his brother Saleh Salem ‘Oweidah ‘Obayat.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely ‘Omran Abdul Karim Abu Farhah (20), Jad Abdul Karim Abu Farhah (19) and Khaled Sofian Abu Farhah (21).

Sunday, 25 June 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hashem Taqatqah and then arrested his son Amjad (14).

At approximately 03:00, an Israeli force moved into al-Moghir village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohammed al-Besi Abu ‘Alia (19).

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Taqqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested ‘Odai Mahmoud Abu Mufreh (27) and Ahmed Salah Hayan (17).

Monday, 26 June 2017

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron, and stationed in al-Karmel neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf ‘Ali al-Najjar (30) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Marsam and Imrish villages in Hebron and Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit ‘Awa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Baker Rajeh Masalmah (30) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:10, Israeli war planes fired 2 missiles at Mohammed Abu Harb military site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (the armed wing of Hamas Movement) in al-Naser village, northeast of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The Shelling resulted in material damage in the site, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 02:20, Israeli forces moved into al-Moghir village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses. In the meantime, a number of youngsters gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who in response opened fire and chased them. They also arrested Abdul Rahman Abdul Baset Abu ‘Aliaa (20), but no arrests were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mo’taz Sofian al-Ramhi (24) and then a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into several neighborhoods in Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 4 civilians namely Maher Mohammed Maher Yusuf Baer (61), a PLC Member, Mohammed As’aad al-Atrash (30) Maher Mohammed Baer (50) and Shadi Abdul Hakeem al- Atrash (25). Moreover, the Israeli forces confiscated 5 cell phones and a laptop from the house of the PLC member.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Yahya Falah Abu Maria (21), Rashed Bashar ‘Essa Za’aqiq (27) and Wajih Fathi Yunis Sabarnah (18).

At approximately 12:15, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

At approximately 12:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia villages in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

At approximately 22:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia villages in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces accompanied with 10 military jeeps moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. The soldiers surrounded Prophet Matta Tomb and took its measurements from inside while 3 settlers were performing religious rituals there. The soldiers stayed in the area for 3 hours during which they used a robot for searching a number of antique houses. After that, a number of young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers. The soldiers then heavily fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the young men and houses. A tear gas canister fell inside a broken washer near a house belonging to Omer Ahmed ‘Ayyad ‘Awad, burning the washer. In the meantime, a number of civilians gathered, so the Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated metal bullets at them. As a result, a 5-year-old child was hit with a metal bullet to the hand, causing a fracture and then taken to the City’s governmental hospital. The Israeli soldiers also arrested Mohammed Khalil Abdul Fattah Sabarnah (23) and Shehdah Yusuf Shehdah ‘Adi (30) after searching their houses.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli forces moved into Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Basel Sharhabil ‘Ankoush (24). The soldiers beat up Basel and then arrested him, talomg him to a hospital in Israel.

At approximately 15:20, Israeli forces moved into Betin village, east of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to the family of prisoner Mohammed Jarai’ah. They confiscated a PC, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 16:30, Israeli forces arrested Mo’taz Sofian al-Ramhi (26) from al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. Mo’taz was arrested after he received a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Beit Eil” settlement on Sunday, 27 June 2017.

At approximately 08:30,Israeli forces accompanied with 4 military bulldozers and other jeeps, west of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel moved about 100 meters into the east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. The bulldozers leveled and combed lands adjacent to the border fence. Two hours later, the Israeli forces headed to the south towards al-Maghazi and Deir al-Balah and then redeployed along the abovementioned border fence.

In the evening hours, one of the Israeli soldiers stationed near Ghaith Family Divan in Jawhar Mount in the southern area in Hebron killed Eyad Moneer Gheith (23) from Hebron.

According to PCHR’s investigation, at approximately 20:00 on the same day, the Israeli forces backed by several military jeeps moved into Jawhar Mount in the southern area in Hebron. Those forces surrounded several houses belonging to Ghaith family where there were a number of family members and other families holding a tribal reconciliation with al-Rajbi family due to a fight erupted between the two families. In the meantime, Eyad Ghaith, who was had a rifle, ran away fearing of being arrested by the Israeli forces. When Eyad was moving near his family divan as he was standing in front of a truck, he was surprised with an Israeli force moving into the area. Without a prior warning, the soldiers fired several life bullets; some of which hit a Reno car in front of him while two of which hit Eyad’s upper head. As a result, he suffered a skull fracture that lead to his death.

Thursday, 29 June 2017

At approximately 12:40, Israeli forces stationed in the military watchtowers established at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing and around it, northwest of Beit Hanoun village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at the area adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The shooting caused fear among the civilians, whose houses are near the area, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 4 civilians namely Abdullah Rashi Mohammed Hasan (30), Jehad Bilal al-Shalabi (29), Mohammed Abdul Qader Saleh E’mer (25) and ‘Alaa’ Mazen Zedan (24).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Sheikh Munis neighbourhood in the Old City in Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ghazi Zaqout and questioned the family on the spot. They then handed a summons to Ghazi to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in Howarah detention Center, south of the city.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Markah village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested ‘Ali Nafei’ Mousa (38).

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to the family of ‘Adel Hasan ‘Ankoush, one of those who carried out the stab and shooting attack in Jerusalem on Friday, 16 June 2017. They locked the family members in one room and then arrested ‘Adel’s father, Hasan Ahmed ‘Ankoush (49).

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into Bil’in village, west of Ramallah. A number of young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers, who immediately opened fire at them. As a result, a 15-year-old child sustained a sponge-tipped bullet to the chest, and a 19-year-old civilian sustained a sponge-tipped bullet to the right hand. The both wounded civilians received medical treatment on the spot by paramedics in the village.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Kafer Qalil village and al-Daheyah neighbourhood, south of Nablus; Sebastia village, northwest of the city; Abu al-‘Asja and Beit Ummer villages in Hebron.

Friday, 30 June 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces move into Kafer Ra’ai village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilian namely Sobhi Mahmoud Sobhi Mas’oud (35), Hasan Saleh al-Sheikh Ibrahim (22) and Khaled Walid ‘Omariyah (24).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Qalil village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Wasim and his brother Hesham ‘Eqab Mansour. The Israeli forces later withdrew, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces accompanied with several military jeeps and a bulldozer moved into Jenin and stationed near the western entrance to the city. The bulldozers levelled the Memorial of Khaled Nazzal, Member of the Central Committee secretary in the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine. In the meantime, a number of young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers, who immediately opened fire at them. As a result, a 14-year-old child sustained a live bullet wound to the right side of the chest, and a 15-year-old child sustained a live bullet wound to the left thigh. At approximately 18:30, the Israeli forces withdrew, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Kafer Qalil village and al-Daheyah neighbourhood, south of Nablus; Sebastia village, northwest of the city; Abu al-‘Asja and Beit Ummer villages in Hebron.

Saturday, 01 July 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Izzah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Foad al-‘Oween (26) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Yamoun village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mahmoud Qasem Farihat (22).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then handed summonses to Rezeq ‘Ali Slalh (52) and Mahmoud ‘Abed Masa’id (24) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Faraj Omer Sanouri (40), a former prisoner, and ‘Esam Jamal Abu al-Haijaa’ (28).

At approximately 08:10, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Sunday, 02 July 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 4 civilians namely ‘Essa Nedal Abu Ghazi (18), Samed Jabrin Jawabrah (18), Morad Jaser al-Shrif (19) and Mohammed Ya’qoub al-Qassas (19).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Khaledah Jarrar (54), Member of the Political Bureau of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and Member of the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC), and Khitam Sa’afin (59), president of the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees.

At approximately 02:40, Israeli forces moved into Betunia village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Ehab Abdul Mon’em So’oud (45), a former prisoner in the Israeli jails fir 16 years.

At approximately 12:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within one nautical mile and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli forces accompanied with several military jeeps moved into al-Moghir village, northeast of Ramallah. A number of young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and sound bombs at the young men. As a result, Mohammed ‘Ataa Mohammed Abu ‘Aliaa (14) was hit with 2 live bullets to his feet. He was transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment. Medical sources there classified his injury as moderate.

At approximately 19:20, Israeli forces moved into Ras ‘Atiyah village, south of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mo’awiyah Yusuf Fayez Mara’abah (20).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Thaheriyah, Surif, Sa’ir and Beit ‘Awa villages in Hebron.

Monday, 03 July 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Abu al-‘Arqan village, east of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Hazza’a Shawamrah (48). They also searched a lathe workshop located under the house. The soldiers then handed a summons to Mohammed’s son Rabah (26) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mo’tasem Khelfah (23) in Fatayer Street in Ras al-Ein neighbourhood, south of the city. They then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud ‘Ali ‘Asidah (22), a student in An-Najah National University, and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim ‘Ali Ekhleil (30). They later withdrew, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 5 civilians, including 4 children, namely Aws Abdul Razeq Mahmoud ‘Amer (26), ‘Amer Mohamed Taha (16), Sobhi Manour Sobhi ‘Obaid (16), his brother Salah (15) and ‘Aref Marwan ‘Ali (19).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah, al-Mawreq, Beit Awa, Ethna villages and Hebron.

Tuesday, 04 July 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Surif village, northwest of Hebron, and stationed into the east of the village. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mojahed Mahmoud al-Hour (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Qalil village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Rema ‘Ahed Mansour (31) to practice pressure on her husband Wasim Mansour in order to turn himself in. at approximately 07:00, Rema was release near Howarah checkpoint, south of the city.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Fare’ah refugee camp, south of Tubas, and patrolled the streets of the camp. A number of young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and sound bombs at them. As a result, a 16-year-old child sustained a live bullet wound to the right shoulder, and a 15-year-old child sustained a live bullet wound to the left leg. The both wounded civilians were transferred to Tubas Turkish Governmental Hospital for medical treatment. Medical sources their classified their condition as stable. Moreover, the Israeli forces arrested Qoteibah Jaber Mahmoud Rashed Abu al-Hasan (17) and Bassam Basem al-Shawish (19).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Salem village, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely ‘Eqab Najeh Hamdan (50), Wahid Ghassan Jobarah (30) and Omer Husni Jobarah (25).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Deir Samet village, southwest of Dura, south west of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jawad ‘Essa al-Haroub and then arrested him. They also confiscated his car, claiming that it was bought with illegal funds.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in Beit Za’atah area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Hammad Abu Maria (40). They withdrew, but no arrests were reported. In the meantime, another Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to Husain Ahmed Sabarnah (46) and arrested his son Husain (21).

At approximately 07:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Asker refugee camp an al-Masaken al-Sha’biyah neighbourhood adjacent to the camp, northeast of Nablus; Deir al-Hatab village, east of the city; Beit al-Roush, Abu al-‘Asja, Sa’ir and al-Thaheriyah villages in Hebron.

Wednesday, 05 July 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Yasser Mohammed ‘Aref Nofal (22).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Um Salunah village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Emad Taqatqa (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Awa village, west of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Rasmi Mohammed Abu al-Ghalasi Masalmah (24) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces move into al-Samoa’ village, south of Hebron, an stationed in al-Baladiyah neighborhood. They raided and searched Baraa’ Mousa Khalaylah (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aqaba village, north of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mustafa Mohammed Sa’id Abu ‘Arrah (56).

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces move into Balatah refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Eshaq Darwish al-Qani (20) and Mohammed ‘Ataa ‘Owais (25).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asker refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Adham Naser al-Shalabi (29).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Eba village, west of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohammed Na’im al-Sarkaji (19).

At approximately 06:00, Israeli forces moved into N’ilin village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 2 children namely Mohammed Hazem Naqe’I (17) and Ahmed Yaseen al-Khawaja (16).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Awla and Imrish villages in Hebron and Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities

West Bank:

Following the Friday prayer on 23 June 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized a protest in Bil’in and Ni’lin villages, west of Ramallah; al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city, in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased protesters into olive fields and houses. As a result, some of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up.

At approximately 14:30 on Friday, 30 June 2017, Palestinian civilians and International activists organized a demonstration in the center of Kufur Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They made their way towards the eastern entrance to the village in protest against closing that entrance since al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate. When the protestors arrived at the abovementioned entrance, the Israeli forces heavily fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound.

Following the Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized a protest in Bil’in and Ni’lin villages, west of Ramallah; al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city, in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased protesters into olive fields and houses. As a result, some of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 14:30 on Friday, 23 June 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered few meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, in response to calls for protests in the border area against the Israeli-imposed closure on Gaza. A number of the young men set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed along the abovementioned border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. The clashes continued until approximately 19:00 on the same day. As a result, 3 civilians, including a child, were wounded. They were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia. Their wounds were classified as moderate. The wounded civilians were identified as :

Mohammed Zohair Sarhan Zaqoul (31) from Jabalia. He sustained a live bullet wound to the right leg; Shadi ‘Ammar Mohammed Ma’rouf (26) from Beit Lahia. He was hit with a tear gas canister to the left hand; and Abdullah Fayez Abdul Latif al-Shalfouh (17) from Jabalia. He was hit with a tear gas canister to the face.

At approximately 16:30 on Sunday, 02 July 2017, dozens of Palestinian young men made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the northern Gaza Strip, in response to calls for protests in the border area against the Israeli-imposed closure on Gaza. A number set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed along the abovementioned border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. The clashes continued until approximately 19:00 on the same day. As a result, a number of the civilians sustained tear gas canisters and received medical treatment on the spot.

At approximately 17:00, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis. They set fire to tires and raised flags and banners, condemning the Israeli closure on the Gaza Strip. A number of the young men approached the abovementioned border fence and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed there. The Israeli soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters for an hour and a half around the protestors to disperse them. As a result, a number of the civilians sustained tear gas canisters.

Collective punishment Measures:

At approximately 05:30 on Thursday, 04 July 2017, Israeli forces moved into Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched the houses belonging to the families of the three young men, who were killed on 16 June 2017, at Bab al-Amoud (Damascus Gate) area in Jerusalem, by Israeli soldiers and police officers after they carried out a stab attack causing the death of an Israeli female border guard officer. The soldiers detained the families’ members in a room in each house, thoroughly searched the houses and caused damage to their contents. During which the engineering unit took measurements of the houses and handed the owners notices to demolish the houses. They also gave them 48 hours to challenge these notices. It should be noted that the demolition notices were signed by (The Israeli Commander in Judea and Samaria). The killed young men, whose family houses were raided, were identified as:

Osama Ahmed Dahdouh ‘Ata (18) lived in a two-story house on an area of 150 square meters and sheltering his 6 family members; ‘Adel Hassan ‘Ankoush (19) lived in a two-story house on an area of 110 square meters sheltering his 10 family members; and Bara’ Ibrahim Saleh Ata (18) lived in a two-story house on an area of 140 square meters and sheltering his 6 family members.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to prisoner Malek Ahmed Hamed (22), who carried out a run-over attack on 06 April near “Ofra” settlement established on lands of the abovementioned village, and killed an Israeli soldier. The engineering unit took measurements of the house and handed the family a notice to demolish the house. They also gave them 48 hours to challenge the decision. The demolition decision was signed by (The Israeli Commander in Judea and Samaria). It should be noted that the house is built on an area of 110 square meters and inhabited by 5 individuals.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested

