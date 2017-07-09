G20 Summit: Putin and Trump [in deja vu “House of Cards” moment] discussed crisis in Syria and fighting terrorism, agree to create bilateral channel to promote Ukraine settlement

(RT News 7/7/2017) ~ The moment before Russian president Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump locked palms has been compared to a scene from the popular political drama ‘House of Cards.’

Donald Trump’s ascend to the White House has often been compared to something out of fiction.

But on Friday at the G20 Summit, Trump’s meeting with Putin in front of the cameras took on the uncanny resemblance of a scene from a Netflix series.

The two leaders are in Hamburg as part of a meeting between international leaders to discuss pressing global issues such as Syria, climate change, global finance, migration and terrorism.

The G20 summit has already yielded two handshakes between Putin and Trump, with the second official greeting garnering the most interest due to its resemblance to a scene in chapter 29 of the ‘House of Cards.’

In the 2015 episode, the fictionalized US President Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) and President of the Russian Federation Viktor Petrov (Lars Mikkelsen) are at loggerheads over a European missile defense system.

But there doesn’t appear to have been the same animosity in real-life, according to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who said the pair had “positive chemistry”.

However, Putin did appear to look down on Trump’s open hand gesture just before shaking it.

Putin & Trump agree to create bilateral channel to promote Ukraine settlement – Lavrov

(RT News 7/7/2017) ~ A special channel between the Russian and American presidents will be established to further push for a settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov has announced following the Putin-Trump meeting.

Additional efforts will be made “to support” the Minsk peace agreements and the work of the existing contact group on Ukraine, Russia’s chief diplomat said.

“While discussing Ukraine, the American side informed us that they had appointed a special representative to assist the efforts on settling the Ukrainian crisis.