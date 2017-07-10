Beyond Al Mosul: who is the victorious? ما بعد الموصل: مَن المنتصر؟ updated

Posted on by martyrashrakat

يوليو 10, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

After the entry of the Iraqi army to Al Nuri Mosque from which Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi the leader of ISIS announced his country three years ago, a stage of the history of the region which its remaining chapters are still waiting the appropriate time to be deleted from history and geography has ended. Where the remnants of ISIS in Syria and Iraq may take a time till the end of the year to be eliminated, but in politics it is possible to assert that ISIS the hybrid creature which formed a turning point in the wars of the region and the security of the world, and with which Washington has foreshadowed that it will last for more than ten years, and which it adopted as a reason for its re-positioning in the region , and its seeking to control the political and the military geography, as well as in mixing the papers and the alliances and drawing the red lines has become from the past.

With the elimination of ISIS the justification of the American presence in Syria and Iraq will end, along with the military alliance of the war on ISIS. The war on terrorism has other forms that do not need the military presence especially in the two countries in which the terrorism in the other countries is represented by dormant and active cells which are more active than those which are still in Syria and Iraq. With the elimination of ISIS and the cover of the American presence under the plea of the war, the Kurdish militias which were given a military privacy and the illusion of separation will lose the cover which allows them to face the danger of Turkish war and the Syrian objection which will converge on getting rid of the project of a state before its birth. Israel will lose the opportunity of negotiation and barter which settled by Washington, under the title of ISIS versus Hezbollah and the issue that concerns Riyadh a lot; the departure of the Syrian President in exchange of the salvation of Syria and Iraq.

Washington, along with Israel and Saudi Arabia, tried to arrange papers so as to prolong the war or to change its rules. Thus were the raids and strikes, the threats and the red lines. Despite the losses and the obstacles made by them in front of the path of victory, they could not prevent the popular crowd from closing the road of withdrawal in front of ISIS towards Syria from Tal Afer and Baaj. As well as they could not prevent the Syrian army from closing the road of withdrawal of ISIS towards Badia, and were unable to prevent the chances of the Syrian army and the popular crowd meeting across the Syrian-Iraqi borders Today they do not seem able to prevent any of the inevitable results of the course of the war, even if they succeeded in causing more losses and obstacles.

Washington along with its two allies Israel and Saudi Arabia seem testing their last pressure paper which is the disabling, and preventing the political solution in Syria which without it the Syrian victory will lose the legitimacy it needs. The seeking to disrupt Astana by boycotting the groups under the Saudi-Israeli influence is clear, On the other hand, the participation of the groups affiliated to Turkey is clear too, as a new title; the linkage between the war on terrorism and the future of Al Nusra and the Kurdish state. While the Russian-Iranian-Syrian alliance and the American-Saudi counterpart line up on two opposite sides.so Turkey and Qatar have to choose between them.

Syria is facing gradual stages from the political solution at the pace of military developments, the consolidation of Astana instead of Geneva, which Washington co-sponsors and thus disabling, to the regional legitimacy of the victory over terrorism and the beginning of the political solution of a unified government under the auspices and recognition of Astana partners, ending with a station still pending in Geneva; the restoration of Syrian of its control over the entire Syrian territory, starting from the north and east from Idlib to Qamishli to the south. Geneva path will start, so the Americans will be forced to join the political solution and to recognize the legitimacy of victory unless Israel matures and presents a theory of war at the table of the major solutions in the region that precedes the solution in Syria and prevents the facing of challenges that follow the Syrian victory and its threats by bearing the losses of postponed settlement in avoidance of losses of forthcoming war.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

يونيو 30, 2017 ناصر قنديل – مع دخول الجيش العراقي مسجد النوري الذي أعلن منه أبو بكر البغدادي قائد تنظيم داعش دولته قبل ثلاث سنوات، تُطوى مرحلة من تاريخ المنطقة لا تزال فصولها الباقية تنتظر الوقت لتُشطب من التاريخ والجغرافيا، حيث بقايا داعش في سورية والعراق قد يستغرقون قتالاً يمتدّ لنهاية العام، لكن في السياسة يمكن الجزم أن داعش المولود الهجين الذي شكّل نقطة تحوّل في حروب المنطقة وأمن العالم، وبشّرتنا واشنطن ببقائه لأكثر من عشر سنوات، واتخذته سبباً لتموضعها مجدداً في المنطقة وسعيها للتحكم بالجغرافيا السياسية والعسكرية، وخلط الأوراق والتحالفات ورسم الخطوط الحمراء، صار اليوم شيئاً من الماضي. – بزوال داعش سيزول مبرّر الوجود الأميركي في سورية والعراق وتنتهي مهمة التحالف العسكري للحرب على داعش، وللحرب على الإرهاب أشكال أخرى لا تحتاج الوجود العسكري في بلدين من عشرات البلدان يملك الإرهاب فيها خلايا نائمة وفاعلة أنشط من تلك الباقية في سورية والعراق، وبزوال داعش وتغطية الوجود الأميركي بذريعة الحرب، ستفقد الميليشيات الكردية التي منحها الأميركيون خصوصية عسكرية ووهم الانفصال، التغطية التي تتيح لها مواجهة خطر حرب تركية، ومواجهة اعتراض سوري، يتّجهان للتلاقي على وأد مشروع الدويلة قبل ولادتها، وتفقد «إسرائيل» فرصة التفاوض والمقايضة التي وضعتها واشنطن، بعنوان رأس داعش مقابل رأس حزب الله، وتلك التي حلمت بها الرياض بجعلها أبعد مدى، رحيل الرئيس السوري مقابل خلاص سورية والعراق. – لهثت واشنطن ومعها «إسرائيل» والسعودية لترتيب الأوراق بما يتيح إطالة مددأأمد الحرب، أو تغيير قواعدها، فكانت الغارات والضربات وكانت التهديدات والخطوط الحمراء، ورغم الخسائر التي تسبّبت بها والإعاقة التي رتبتها على طريق النصر، فإنّها لم تستطع لا منع الحشد الشعبي من إغلاق طريق الانسحاب على داعش نحو سورية من تلعفر والبعاج، ولا استطاعت منع الجيش السوري من إقفال طريق انسحاب داعش إلى البادية، ولا استطاعت منع فرص اللقاء بين الجيش السوري والحشد الشعبي عبر الحدود السورية العراقية، ولا تبدو قادرة بعد اليوم على منع أي من النتائج المحتّمة لمسار الحرب، ولو نجحت بالمزيد من الإعاقة والمزيد من الخسائر. – يبدو أنّ واشنطن تذهب لآخر أوراقها مع حليفيها «الإسرائيلي» والسعودي، وهي ممارسة التعطيل، ومنع الحل السياسي في سورية، الذي بدونه يفتقد النصر السوري الشرعية التي يحتاجها. فالسعي لتعطيل أستانة بمقاطعة الجماعات الواقعة تحت النفوذ الأميركي السعودي «الإسرائيلي»، واضح، والمشاركة من الجماعات التي تتبع لتركيا واضح بالمقابل، كعنوان لصفحة جديدة هي الربط بين الحرب على الإرهاب ومستقبل النصرة والدويلة الكردية، حيث يصطفّ الحلفان الروسي الإيراني السوري ومقابله الأميركي السعودي «الإسرائيلي»، على طرفين متقابلين وعلى تركيا وقطر الاختيار بينهما. – تبدو أمام سورية مراحل متدحرجة من الحلّ السياسي على إيقاع التطورات العسكرية، ترسيخ أستانة بدلاً من جنيف الذي تشترك واشنطن برعايته وبالتالي بتعطيله، وصولاً لشرعية إقليمية للنصر على الإرهاب وبداية الحلّ السياسي بحكومة وحدة برعاية واعتراف شركاء أستانة، وانتهاء بمحطة لا تزال معلقة في جنيف لن تنضج إلا بوقائع استرداد الجيش السوري سيطرته على الأرض السورية كاملة، بدءاً من الشمال والشرق من إدلب إلى القامشلي، ليقع الجنوب ناضجاً في حضن الدولة السورية وتقلع مسيرة جنيف ويلتحق الأميركي، مرغماً بقطار الحل السياسي والاعتراف بشرعية النصر، ما لم تنضج لدى إسرائيل نظرية حرب تضعها على طاولة الحلول الكبرى في المنطقة تستبق الحل في سورية، وتمنع مواجهة تحديات ما بعد النصر السوري ومخاطره، بتحمّل خسائر التسوية النائمة تفادياً لخسائر حرب مقبلة. (Visited 1٬470 times, 1٬470 visits today)

