Iraq PM Declares Victory over ‘Brutality and Terrorism’ in Mosul

Iraq won a victory over “brutality and terrorism” in Mosul that marks the collapse of the terrorists’ state, Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi said on Monday.
But with the military mission against the ISIL group in Iraq’s second city completed, the country now faces other challenges, including stabilization and rebuilding, he said.
“Our victory today is a victory over darkness, a victory over brutality and terrorism, and I announce to the whole world today the end and failure and collapse of the mythical terrorist (ISIL) state,” Abadi announced in west Mosul.
General Suleimani Hails Ayatollah Sistani’s Contribution to Mosul’s Victory
The Commander of the Iranian Al-Quds Brigades, Major General Qassem Suleimani, considered that Mosul liberation is the whole world’s victory, hailing the role of the religious reference Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Al-Sistani.
Ayatollah Sistani issued a Fatwa which calls the Iraqi youth to join fight against ISIL terrorists who invaded Mosul in 2014.
Denouncing US support to ISIL, General Suleimani considered that the Iraqi army and popular forces heroically defeated the takfiri terrorists, highlighting the Prime Minister Haidar Abadi’s contribution to the achievement.
Stressing Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s support to Iraq, General Suleimani hailed Hezbollah sacrifices “which helped the Iraqis to achieve Mosul victory” and thanked Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah.
