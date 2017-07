Posted on by martyrashrakat

The video has appeared online showing a large convoy of pro-governnent tribal fightes allegedly moving to participate in the expected government operation against ISIS in Deir Ezzor. According to the report, some 4,000 tribal fighters will participate in the advance. However, this number has still to be confirmed.

