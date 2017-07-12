Judea Declares War against Roger Waters

By Gilad Atzmon

I am not the only musician whose career they try to destroy. Roger Waters is also subject to a vile Zionist smear campaign. The Jewish press reports that a documentary titled Wish You Weren’t Here by Ian Halperin is about to hit the screens in every shtetle around the world.

https://youtu.be/bgzPoAg03VQ

According to the Wish You Weren’t Here trailer, Waters is to blame for the rise of anti Semitsm, the failing of Israel and, for good measure, all other current Jewish problems. Impressive achievement, I must admit.

Halperin says,

“To me, an attack on Israel is an attack against the Jewish people.”

I guess Halperin deems both Israel and Jewish people beyond criticism. At least we know what choseness means these days. The question that remains open is whether the so-called Goyim are going to buy into this intense delusional nonsense.

Halperin says he met with psychologists who work with Holocaust survivors and their families. After the meeting, he could diagnose the effect of Waters’ floating pig bearing the Star of David as “unforgiveable” for survivors. For once, I see Halperin’s point, as an ex Jew who eats everything BUT kosher, I was also a bit offended by Waters’ attempt to give pork a kosher stamp.

The cinematic tactics used to defame Waters are boiler plate by now. The film juxtaposes Jewish suffering with Waters. ‘The terrorist’s friend’, the one who supports Arabs and Muslims. Halperin attempts to score points by appealing to the lowest xenophobic, racist intuitions. Waters, I guess, will easily survive this bombastic Zionist campaign for the same reason Corbyn survived the ‘anti-Semite’ slur. People out there aren’t as stupid as the Hasbara book wants them to be.

Waters’ opposition to Zionism and Israel is anti authoritarian and consistent with his long standing general message of peace and reconciliation. The British Jewish Lobby failed to detect that the more they attacked Corbyn and his amicable attitude towards Hamas and Hezbollah, the more popular he became. The same happened to Donald Trump. The more he was branded as a Jew hater and a dog whistler, the more Americans saw him as their savior.

Wish You Weren’t Here is set to portray Waters as a bigot, but instead it will be a window into tribal vindictiveness. Portraying an endless stream of right wing ultra Zionists denouncing a dedicated peace advocate as a bigot and an anti-Semite for criticizing Israeli apartheid is a dangerous game. It could easily backfire, it might well prove very dangerous for the Jews.

