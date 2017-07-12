Posted on by michaellee2009

NATO Chief Calls for Removing Nonexistent Russian Forces from Ukraine

Stephen Lendman )

On Monday, US-appointed NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed “unwavering support” for the illegitimate, US-installed putschist regime – while visiting Kiev.

During a joint press conference with US-anointed, illegitimate president Petro Poroshenko, he voiced concern about continued hostilities in Donbass – irresponsibly blaming Russia, ignoring Kiev regime high crimes.

Addressing illegitimate parliamentarians, he said the only way to resolve ongoing conflict is for Russia to withdraw its “thousands of troops” from eastern Ukraine.

Where are they? No one can find them. How can “thousands” of Russian forces stay concealed? It’s easy when when they’re nowhere on Ukrainian territory – not now or earlier.

Stoltenberg lied, representing US interests, supporting conflict, abhorring resolution.

“I am convinced that an investment in Ukraine’s security is an investment into the security of NATO and its member states that pays off,” he blustered.

How since neither NATO or Ukraine faces any security issues except ones they invent?

Stoltenberg called for full implementation of Minsk ceasefire terms, failing to explain Kiev and US-led NATO alone violate them.

Commenting on the situation in Ukraine, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed concern about Kiev plans for NATO membership, what’s unacceptable to Moscow, given its 1,500 km land and sea border with Russia.

“(F)or many years, Russia has been voicing concern over NATO moving its military infrastructure facilities closer to our borders,” Peskov stressed, adding:

There are no Russian military personnel in Ukraine, not now, earlier, or intending to be deployed to the country. Claims otherwise are false.

Last February, Poroshenko said he plans a referendum on joining NATO, an easily rigged ploy if held to portray the illusion of public support for what he, his regime, Washington and NATO want.

Putin earlier accused Kiev of using pseudo-Russian threats to manipulate public opinion and EU politicians. Peskov explained the regime’s only plentiful export commodity is “Russophobia.”

US-led NATO special forces train Ukraine’s military for aggression against Donbass. According to Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) authorities, Kiev’s military violates Minsk terms daily, 28 times on Monday alone, shelling residential areas with artillery, mortars, tank, and other fire.

Unauthorized “foreign instructors” were spotted in Donbass, maybe there to choose targets for Kiev aggression.

Conflict resolution is unattainable because Washington wants Donetsk and Lugansk freedom fighters eliminated – for complete control over the country, the most important central Europe one.

Russia is justifiably concerned about hostile forces on its borders. Ongoing low-level conflict could escalate to something much more serious if not contained.

-###-

Stephen Lendman lives in Chicago. He can be reached at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net.

VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE: stephenlendman.org (Home – Stephen Lendman)

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: NATO, Nato Crimes, Russia, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wars for Israel |