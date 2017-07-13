Israel is mad and sad because World War III hasn’t started in Syria

Avigdor Lieberman’s own father, Lev, “was a writer, who had served in the Red Army and spent seven years in a Siberian exile under Joseph Stalin’s rule, where he met Evet’s mother Esther (2 July 1923 – 4 December 2014).”

The Israel regime isn’t happy about the new implementation of the ceasefire in Syria at all. They never thought that the United States could strike a truce again in the region. As Jim W. Dean has recently reported, right after the deal, minister of military affairs Avigdor Lieberman declared,

“Israel reserves its complete freedom of action, regardless of any understandings or developments.”

How anyone can believe this crazy idea and still believe that Israel is “democracy” is beyond comprehension. Lieberman just shows that the Israeli regime does not want to be bound by any rationality whatsoever. Lieberman was born in the Soviet Union, and it seems that he has been infected by the Bolshevik ideology which his brethren like Trotsky were propounding at the dawn of the twentieth century.

Lieberman’s own father, Lev, “was a writer, who had served in the Red Army and spent seven years in a Siberian exile under Joseph Stalin’s rule, where he met Evet’s mother Esther (2 July 1923 – 4 December 2014).” Remember what the Red Army did to German civilians after World War II? Remember how they literally raped and tortured those civilians?

Obviously Lieberman is aware of all the role his brethren have played in the Bolshevik Revolution and the destruction of Germany after World War II, for his parents “imbued him with a strong secular Jewish identity and consciously taught him only Yiddish up to the age of three.” This “secular Jewish identity” seems to have had a strong effect on Lieberman, who later put it to practice:

“From 1983 to 1988, Lieberman helped found the Zionist Forum for Soviet Jewry, and was a member of the Board of the Jerusalem Economic Corporation and the Secretary of the Jerusalem branch of the Histadrut Ovdim Le’umit (‘National Workers’ Union’).”

When the United States and even Israel attempted to pardon 350 Palestinian prisoners in 2003, Lieberman responded: “It would be better to drown these prisoners in the Dead Sea if possible, since that’s the lowest point in the world.” It was reported that “Lieberman continued, according to Galei Tzahal (‘Israel Army Radio’), by stating his willingness, as Minister of Transport, to supply buses to take the prisoners there.”

Lieberman meant it when he said in 2014: “I will not support any peace deal that will allow the return of even one Palestinian refugee to Israel.” In 2015, he said this: “Whoever is with us should get everything. Whoever is against us, there’s nothing else to do. We have to lift up an axe and remove his head, otherwise we won’t survive here.”

So, if you are against the torture and brutalization of the Israeli regime, if you resist the Israeli settlements, then Lieberman would love to see your head on a silver platter. Lieberman again shows that Israel is not interested in peace at all. Israel is interested in plundering and pillaging its neighbors, namely, the Palestinians. This is one reason why they still want to sabotage the recent ceasefire in Syria. Peace frightens Israeli officials. As the Israeli newspaper Haaretz has recently reported, “Israel Tells U.S. It Doesn’t Want Russia Policing Safe Zones in Southern Syria.” Listen to this:

“A senior Israeli official said Russia has proposed that its army handle the job in southern Syria. But Israel vehemently opposes this idea and has made that clear to the Americans, he said. Israel would prefer to have American troops enforce the cease-fire in southern Syria.”[1]

Israel would love to see American troops in southern Syria because US troops are Israel’s puppets. As Henry Kissinger himself said: “Military men are just dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns in foreign policy.”[2] US military men have been used and are being used as “dumb, stupid animals” to fight for ISIS and other terrorist groups in Syria. Those military men must start disobeying their orders precisely because fighting for ISIS is in total contradiction with the Constitution.

[1] Barak Ravid, “Israel Tells U.S. It Doesn’t Want Russia Policing Safe Zones in Southern Syria,” Haaretz, July 9, 2017.

[2] Quoted in Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, The Final Days (New York: Simon & Schuster, 1976), 194.