Posted on by michaellee2009

Ken O`Keefe – US Military Fighting For Israel – Israel, not Iran, is the Threat!

Ken O’Keefe is re-releasing his epic expose of the Israeli/Jewish lies about Iran that are being employed just as the “WMD’s in Iraq” lie was used to send American sons and daughters off to die for Israel in the invasion/occupation of Iraq. With Syria not all going to plan, the ultimate target of Iran and the World War III agenda looks to be in overdrive with President Trump continuing the sickening and sychonpantic role of Jewish US Presidents as Jewish whipping boys. How many more American sons and daughters will be sacrificed for Israel before genuine American patriots stand up and refuse orders and arrest the traitors in Congress? These questions and points and more are made in this, part 1 of a 2 part program that tells the truth about the what and why regarding Iran. If people want more such videos/commentary from Ken O’Keefe then visit https://www.patreon.com/kok and invest in Ken O’Keefe’s work

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Iran, ISIL, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, US Congress, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity |