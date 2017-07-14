Two Zionist Soldiers Killed, Other Injured in Occupied Al-Quds Operation-Video

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Two Zionist soldiers were killed, and others were injured close to Haram al-Sharif (Temple Mount) in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem early on Friday morning.

The Israeli police said that three Palestinian youths managed to cross the Zionist measures holding guns and opened fire onto the enemy soldiers, adding that the occupation forces later neutralized them.

Zionist police locked down the area and the Al-Aqsa compound at the holy site was closed for Friday prayers.

Video being shared on social media appeared to show gunshots ringing out at the holy site.

