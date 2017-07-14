Venezuela on Track to Build 3 Million Homes for Country’s Working Class

The Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that the government is on track to build 3 million homes by 2019 through its social program, the Great Venezuela Housing Mission.

Before the end of July, Maduro said, 1.7 million homes will have been built through the program, which was created in 2011 by the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, Hugo Chavez.

1,663,897 families currently live in homes built under the initiative.

“All the houses we are delivering, from the 1.7 million to the three million will be delivered directly through the state, without managers or intermediaries,” the President declared.

Maduro pledges to meet the 3 million goal by 2019.

Maduro highlighted the efforts of the Chavistas and the government’s commitment to meeting the needs of the population despite the economic war and low oil prices.

“Thunder or lightning, we will reach the (target) of three million,” he insisted.

The mission heads into its sixth year, and was launched to help thousands of families who were affected by the intense rains recorded between 2010 and 2011. It was later expanded to provide the possibility for all Venezuelans to own their own homes.

Through the program, families are provided with the houses – equipped with all appliances and furniture – and the titles to the property, free of cost.