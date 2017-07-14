Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(06 – 12 July 2017)

Israeli forces killed 3 Palestinian civilians, one of whom is a child, in the West Bank.

10 Palestinian civilians were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, including 2 children and a photojournalist.

Israeli forces conducted 43 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 7 ones in Jerusalem.

33 civilians, including 3 children, were arrested; 8 of them, including 2 children, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli forces continued efforts to create Jewish majority in occupied Palestinian Jerusalem.

A residential building consisting of 6 apartments and stores in al-Eisawiya village was demolished.

2 houses and a carwash in al-Mukaber Mount and Selwan village were demolished.

The settlers attempted to seize a plot of land in Silwan, south of the city.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

2 civilians were arrested at military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (06 – 12 July 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces killed 3 Palestinian civilians, including a child, north and south of the West Bank. They wounded 10 others, including 2 children and a photojournalist. Six of them, including 2 children, were wounded in the West Bank and the 4 others, including the photojournalist, were wounded in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, on 10 July 2017, in excessive use of force, Israeli forces killed Mohammed Ibrahim Jabareen (23), from Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They claimed he attempted to run-over and stab Israeli soldiers on bypass road (60). However, his family denied the claim, explaining it was a car accident.

On 12 July 2017, in excessive use of force on 12 July 2017, Israeli forces killed 2 Palestinian civilians, including a child, and wounded a third in Jenin refugee camp, north of the West Bank.

During the reporting period, in addition to the wounded person mentioned above, Israeli forces wounded 5 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children and an international human rights activist. One of them was hit with live bullets, 4 others were hit with metal bullets and one was hit with sound bomb shrapnel. The incidents in which they were wounded were as follows:

On 07 July 2017, 2 Palestinian civilians and an international human rights activist were wounded with metal bullets during their participation in Kufor Qaddoum protest, northeast of Qalqilya.

On 09 July 2017, Nour Hamdan (13) sustained a metal bullet wound to the face during an Israeli incursion into al-Eisawiya village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem.

On 10 July 2017, Jana al-Rajabi (6) sustained a sound bomb shrapnel wound to the hand during an Israeli incursion into Batn al-Hawa neighbourhood in Silwan village, south of Jerusalem’s Old City.

In the Gaza Strip, the border area witnessed peaceful protests against the illegal closure imposed on the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces used force against the protestors, as result, 4 Palestinian civilians were wounded. One of them was hit with a live bullet and the 3 others were hit with tear gas canisters. Among the wounded was journalist Mohammed Baha’ al-Deen Mohammed (30), from Jabalia refugee camp.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 43 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank, and 7 others into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 33 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children. Eight of them, including 2 children, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem and its suburbs.

Efforts to create Jewish Majority

Concerning house demolitions, on 11 July 2017, the Israeli municipality demolished a residential building belonging to Hanan Mahmoud in al-Eisawiya village, northeast of East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. The 4-storey building is built on area of 800 square meters and comprises of 6 apartments and 2 stores. Mahmoud’s family mentioned that started building it a year ago.

On 12 July 2017, the Israeli municipality demolished a house belonging to Mousa Ebaidat in al-Sa’la area in al-Mukaber Mount, southeast of occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing.

On the same day, the Israeli municipality demolished a house belonging to Saleh Shwaiki in Beer Ayoub neighbourhood in Silwan village, south of occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing.

In the context of settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property in the city, on 06 July 2017, a group of settlers and their guards attacked a number of Palestinian youngsters in Batn al-Hawa area in Silwan village, south of Jerusalem’s Old City. They pepper-sprayed and beat them before the Israeli soldiers intervened to disperse the village residents, who gathered to confront the settlers’ attack.

On 10 July 2017, the settlers attempted to seize a plot of land belonging to Basbous family in Batn al-Hawa neighbourhood in Silwan village. The settlers claimed the ownership of the plot of land to Jews from Yemen, who used to be the landlords before 1948. Ra’fat Basbous said they were surprised by the settlers’ attacking the land adjacent to their house. However, the residents of the area confronted the settlers.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 06 July 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beta village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Rani Hashem ‘Ali Duweikat (19).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Madama village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Anas ‘Ali ‘Esam Zeyadah (22) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ein Beit al-Maa’ refugee camp, west of Nablus. They raided an searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohammed Salem al-Ashqer (25).

At approximately 13:30, Israeli forces moved into Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of Salfit. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mahmoud Harb Ma’rouf (22).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; Halhoul, Yatta and al-Burj village in Hebron.

Friday, 07 July 2017

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Ummer, al-Semiya, Abu al-‘Asja and Abu al-‘Erqan villages in Hebron.

Saturday, 08 July 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm refugee camp, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Mohammed Ibrahim Nour Eden Ibrahim Shehadah (21) and Khalil Ahmed ‘Abe Rabbuh (27).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Obaideyah village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hamzah Abdullah al-‘Asa (35) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Saida village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of house and then arrested Nasim Husni Hasan Hamad (19).

Sunday, 09 July 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Fares Ibrahim Doudah (18) and Tareq Naser Abu ‘Ayash (18).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, Yatta, al-Thaheriyah and al-Hadab villages in Hebron and Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit.

Monday, 10 July 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohammed Nedal Isam’il al-Sheikh (22) and Khamis Mohammed al-Ghalban (24).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into several neighborhoods in Hebron, and stationed in the southern area of it. They raided and searched 3 houses and then arrested ‘Odai Mahmoud Abu Turki (23) and Anas Na’im Mesk (21). They also handed a summons to Ra’fat al-Joulani to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 04:00, a group of Israeli undercover agents “Mosta’rebeen” dressed like Palestinian civilians sneaked into al-Duheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, travelling by a truck with a Palestinian registration plate. Following that, Israeli forces accompanied with several military jeeps moved into the abovementioned camp and deployed in streets. They raided and searched dozens of houses. After that, dozens of young men gathered and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at the Israeli soldiers, who immediately fired live bullets and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. At approximately 06:30, the soldiers withdrew from the camp after they arrested 3 civilians namely Mohammed Yusuf al-Laham (24), Yazan Yusuf Manaa’ (18) and Heidar ‘Ezzat Abu Dayah (22).

In a new crime of excessive use of force, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian from Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They claimed that he attempted to carry out a run-over and stab attack against Israeli soldiers, who were present in the bypass street (60) near Taqou’ settlement.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 12:47 on the same day, Israeli forces opened fire at Mohammed Ibrahim Jabrin (23) from Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They claimed that Mohammed attempted to carry out stab and run-over attack against Israeli soldiers, who were present in Street (60) near “Taqou” settlement, south of the city. As a result, Mohammed sustained several live bullet wounds and died immediately. Following that, the spokesperson of the Israeli forces said in a statement: “A run-over attack happened near Taqou’ village, causing the injury of an Israeli soldier with minor wounds. The attacker stepped out of the car and attempted to stab soldiers, so he was shot dead.” Jabrin family refused the Israeli claims regarding their son’s attempt to carry out a stab attack. They instead considered what happened as a car accident. They added that the Israeli soldiers immediately opened fire at Mohammed. PCHR’s investigations in previous shooting incidents show that the Israeli forces used to open fire against Palestinian civilians once they have suspicions on their attempt to carry out run-over attacks against their soldiers. On the same day evening, 17 military jeeps moved into Taqou’ village and surrounded Jabrin house. A number of the soldiers raided and searched the house. They then interrogated dozens of civilians in the village before they withdrew on Tuesday dawn, 11 July 2017.

At approximately 21:30, Israeli forces moved into Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus, and stationed in al-Athar area. They arrested Mahdi Yusuf Jamal Shehab (15) when he was near a coffee shop. They took him to “Shafi Shomron” settlement, northwest of the city where an Israeli officer interrogated him. At approximately 04:30 on Tuesday, 11 July 2017, Mahdi was released near al-Tanib Company for Brick along Tulkarm – Nablus Road. Mahdi said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

” At approximately 21:30 on Monday, 10 July 2017, when I was near a coffee shop in the Archaeology area in Sebastia village, I was surprised with 2 Israeli military jeeps raiding the area. A soldier ordered me to stop, so I stopped. Ten soldiers stepped out of the jeeps and searched me. One of them put my hands to the back and blindfolded my and took me to one of the jeeps and then withdrew from the village. Later, the two jeeps stopped moving and the soldiers took me to a yard, unhand cuffed me and removed the blindfold from my eyes and then took me to a room. I was questioned about people, who used laser lights when the soldiers moved into the village. I told them that I did not see anything. The soldiers threatened me to bring me before court and force my father to pay about NIS 15,000 if I did not confess. They then moved me to a room where there was a doctor, who examined me. They then transferred me to another room and made me sit on a chair. Half an hour later a soldier holding a phone came and ordered me to speak to someone. The man spoke with me in Arabic language and asked me about my name and age and then the soldier took the phone and left. In the early dawn hours, the soldiers put me in a jeep that moved for a while and then stopped. The soldiers then ordered me to step out of the jeep and left. I found myself near al-Tanib Company and realized that I was in “Shafi Shomron” settlement.”

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Nablus and Kafer Qalil village, south of the city; Halhoul and Karisah village in Hebron.

Tuesday, 11 July 2017

At approximately 05:40, Israeli forces moved into Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then confiscated a sum of money of about NIS 2000 from a house belonging to Hamdan Abdul Wahed when they raided and searched the house. The soldiers then arrested ‘Odai ‘Essa Rabei’ (20) and Mohammed Namer ‘Eid (22).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Howarah village, south of Nablus; Hebron and al-Mawreq village.

Wednesday, 12 July 2017

In new crime of excessive use of force, Israeli forces killed two Palestinian civilians and wounded a third one in Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank. The Israeli forces claimed that the soldiers opened fire at “two attackers” after “Palestinian armed persons opened fire at them and threw explosive devices at the forces stationed in the camp”. However, PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses refute the Israeli narrative. PCHR strongly condemns this new crime. PCHR hereby stresses this crime was committed after the Israeli political and military leaders gave the Israeli soldiers the green light to shed the Palestinian blood in light of the international community’s policy to tolerate Israel for crimes committed by the Israeli soldiers against Palestinian civilians. According to PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses’ testimonies, at approximately 02:00 on Wednesday, 12 July 2017, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles and dozens of infantry soldiers moved into Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank. They stationed in the center of the camp and then stepped out of their vehicles. They surrounded several houses to raid them and arrest some of its residents. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian young men and children gathered and threw stones at the soldiers, who heavily opened fire at the stone-throwers. As a result, ‘Oday Nizar Abu Na’asah (19) sustained a live bullet wound to the leg. At approximately 04:00, the Israeli forces withdrew while 2 military jeeps stationed at the western entrance to the camp. In the meantime, a motorbike driven to the western side of the camp was traveled by Sa’ed Naser ‘Abdel Fattah Salah (20) from the eastern neighborhood in Jenin, and Aws Mohammed Yousif Salamah (17), from Jenin refugee camp. When the jeeps moved the motorbike moved behind them, so the Israeli soldiers opened fire at them from a distance of 4 meters. As a result, Sa’ed was wounded and fell on the ground and Aws was also wounded and walked for 50 meters away from the motorbike before he fell on the ground. The wounded civilians were transferred to Martyr Dr. Khalil Soliman Governmental Hospital in Jenin. Medical sources said that Sa’ed arrived dead at the hospital and doctors there tried for hours to save Aws’s life, but he died succumbing to his serious wounds. Medical sources mentioned that Sa’ed was hit with two bullets to the head and left side of the chest while Aws was hit with a bullet that entered his abdomen and exited the chest. An eyewitness said that he saw 3 Israeli soldiers surrounding Sa’ed and trying to move him. Then a sound of gunshot was heard from the place.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mahdi Jamil ‘Arouq (24) and Ismail Abdul Rahim Sadeq Zyoud (25).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Barqin village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohammed Yusuf Khlouf (23).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of hoses and then arrested Saif Mohammed Hasan Nazal (25).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Dura, southwest of the city. They raided and searched an 8-storey-building belonging to Abdul Wahab Yusuf Zounah (53) amidst firing sound bombs in the building and live bullets at the lightning lamps. Few minutes later, the soldiers blew up the back door of the building and the door that leads to the car garage. As a result, the residents, who were about 15 families comprised of 40 individuals, including children, were panicked. The soldiers continued to fire sound bombs in the building and blew up the This continued for few minutes until a civilian namely Hasan Mohammed al-Fasfous (30) told the soldiers to stop and informed them he was not armed. It should be noted that Hasan is one of the wanted persons for the Israeli forces, who allegedly attempted to carry out a shooting attack against the military patrols and was arrested by the Palestinian security services and released one day ago. The soldiers attacked and arrested him and then arrested Mousa Husain Drawish, one of the building residents and Hasan’s relative. Khaled Yusuf Zounah, owner of the building said that the soldiers blew up the elevator, which costs about US$ 45,000 in addition to blowing all doors of the building, including those of governmental offices: Civil Liaison, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Ministry of Social Affairs and confiscated a DVR. The other financial losses reached about US$ 15,000.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah and ‘Azoun village, east of Tulkarm; al-Samou’ and Beit Awa villages in Hebron.

Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities

West Bank:

At approximately 13:30 on Friday, 07 July 2017, Palestinian civilians and International activists organized a demonstration in the center of Kufur Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They made their way towards the eastern entrance to the village in protest against closing that entrance since al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate. When the protestors arrived at the abovementioned entrance, the Israeli forces heavily fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, A 30-year-old international activist sustained a metal bullet wound to the abdomen, a 42-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the ear and a 25-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the right shoulder.

Following the Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized a protest in Bil’in and Ni’lin villages, west of Ramallah; al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city, in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased protesters into olive fields and houses. As a result, some of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 15:30 on Friday, 07 July 2017, dozens of Palestinian young men made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, in rejection to the Israeli-imposed closure on Gaza. They gathered near the security fence. They set fire to tires, raised the Palestinian flags and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed along the abovementioned border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a Palestinian civilian from al-Buraij refugee camp sustained a live bullet wound to the right leg (PCHR keeps the name of the wounded civilian) while others sustained tear gas inhalation. The wounded civilian was transferred to al-Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah and his medical condition was classified as moderate.

At approximately 16:30 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered few meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, in response to calls for protests in the border area against the Israeli-imposed closure on Gaza. A number of the young men set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed along the abovementioned border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. The clashes continued until approximately 19:00 on the same day. As a result, 2 civilians from Jabalia refugee camp were wounded. They were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia. Their wounds were classified as moderate.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shuja’iya neighborhood, east of Gaza, in response to calls for protests in the border area against the Israeli-imposed closure on Gaza. A number of them set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed there and in the vicinity of “Nahal Oz” military site. The Israeli soldiers fired live bullets and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. As a result, a number of the civilians sustained tear gas canisters. The clashes continued until approximately 19:00 on the same day. As a result, Mohammed Bahaa’ Eden Mohammed (30), journalist at Shehab News Agency, from Jabalia refugee camp was hit with a tear gas canister to the right hand. He also suffered tear gas inhalation an sustained bruises.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Apartheid, Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, land theft, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers, This is Zionism, Water theft |