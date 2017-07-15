IOF Shuts down Al-Aqsa Mosque for Second Day

Posted on by indigoblue76

July 15, 2017

Israeli occupation forces were on Saturday shutting down Al-Aqsa Mosque for the second day after Friday’s operation near the holy site that killed two Israeli police.

Palestinian sources said that IOF were heavily depoloying at the gates of Al-Aqsa and preventing Palestinians from getting into the holy compound.

The Muslim call for prayer (Adhadn) has not been recited in the holy compound since Friday, the sources said.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs said the occupation forces were storming Muslim utilities in Al-Aqsa (offices, clinics, libraries and many others).

Photos released by Palestinian sources showed Israeli vehicles raiding the holy compound.

Earlier on Friday, three Palestinians shot at Israeli police in Al-Aqsa Mosque, killing two of them in a heroic operation. The three youths, who are cousins and hold the same names (Mohammad Jabbarin) were martyred after being shot dead by occupation forces.

The occupation forces then shut down the holy site for Palestinians. Al-Quds Mufti, Sheikh Ahmad Hussein was arrested because he decried the mosque’s closure.

He was taken into custody from the Bab Al-Asbat area (Lion’s Gate) after leading an open-air prayer nearby.

Sheikh Hussein was later released on $2,800 bail.

Source: Agencies

Related Videos

Related Articles Netanyahu, Abbas Speak by Phone after Al-Quds Operation “The president (Abbas) expressed his strong rejection and condemnation of the incident at the blessed Al-Aqsa mosque and his rejection of any act of violence from any side, especially in places of worship,” official Palestinian news agency WAFA said. More

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: ABBAS, Aqsa, Arab 48, Collaboration, Intifada, Islamic sites, Jerusalem, MUSLIM ZIONISTS, Nazi Israel, Occupation Terrorism, Palestine, Palestinian Resistance, Ramallah Traitors | Tagged: Jenin |