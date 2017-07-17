Breaking: Syrian Army liberates new oil field in southern Raqqa
BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:55 P.M.) – Minutes ago, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored another important victory in northern Syria, liberating an Islamic State (ISIL) controlled oil field in the Al-Raqqa Governorate.
Led by their elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army began the day by storming the Al-Fahd Oil Field and nearby Al-Fahd Oil Station; this would result in a fierce battle with the Islamic State terrorists in southern Al-Raqqa.
Finally, by the late afternoon, the Syrian Arab Army was able to impose full control over the Al-Fahd Oil Field and Oil Station, forcing the remaining Islamic State terrorists to retreat south.
With the liberation of the Al-Fahd Oil Field, today, the Syrian Arab Army has liberated at least a half dozen oil fields from the Islamic State’s grip this week.
Tiger Forces liberate key gas fields from ISIS along Raqqa-Homs border region: videos
BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:25 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) Tiger Forces have rolled on to the provincial borders between Raqqa and Homs, securing a number of key gas fields along the way. These most recent gains come as the elite formation now begins to shift the full weight of its strategic reserve into the battle to reach al-Sukhnah from the north.
What began as a pencil-like penetration south of the town of Resafa by pro-government forces several days ago, is now developing into a steamroller-like sweeping action throughout the Raqqa-Homs battlespace as the SAA’s elite Tiger Forces and supporting tribal militias both throw in their reserves.
The Syrian Army Tiger Forces and Tribal forces have liberated Bir al-Zamlah, Bir Rumaylan, Eastern Zamlah, the Zamlah pumping station and the gas fields of Zalmah and Khala, and Fahed and Dubaysan oil fields from ISIS terrorists in the southern part of Raqqah province.
