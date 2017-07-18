Hezbollah denounces all the repressive measures taken by the Zionist enemy against al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshippers

17-07-2017 | 14:20

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah hailed the blessed jihadi operation carried out by three Palestinian heroes at al-Aqsa Mosque.

During the operation, the Palestinian heroes had been martyred after a number of “Israeli” soldiers had been killed.

In its statement, Hezbollah said, “This brave operation is the result of the deep rooted Resistance and a proof of al-Aqsa Mosque’s rank in the hearts of Palestinians.”

Al-Aqsa “is a steppingstone for the war against the occupation,” the group stated, adding that “on this land, Resistance fighters offer their lives cheaply to liberate the land and restore dignity and independence.”

Hezbollah further noted that “What the sons of the al-Jabbarine family – Mohammad, Mohammad and Mohammad – did is a mighty act by all standards.”

“An act to be followed by all those with proud spirits who reject humiliation and occupation,” the group said, pointing out that “It is a lesson to be learned from by all free people in our nation as means to face the arrogant oppressors.”

Accordingly, Hezbollah strongly condemns all repressive measures carried out by the “Israeli” enemy against al-Aqsa Mosque and its people which is escalating on a daily basis.

Consequently, the group urged the political and media voices that condemned this heroic operation to specify their stance in the battle of permanent conflict with the occupation, its masters and supporters.

