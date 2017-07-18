Lebanon Planing Militant Operation Against Militants At Border With Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Lebanese Army is going to launch a military operation agains militants in the area along the border with Syria, the country’s prime minister, Saad al-Hariri, said on Tuesday during an adress to the parliament.

The operation is planned in the area of Juroud Arsal where the security situation is very complicated because of the presense of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) and ISIS militants.

According to the Lebanese estimate, there are about 3,000 militants in the border area. Lebanon is currently mobilizing forces for the upcoming operation.

However, the prime minister noted that “there is no coordination between the Lebanese and Syrian armies.”

Qalamoun Shield Forces

