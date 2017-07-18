LEBANON PLANING MILITANT OPERATION AGAINST MILITANTS AT BORDER WITH SYRIA

Posted on July 18, 2017 by martyrashrakat

Lebanon Planing Militant Operation Against Militants At Border With Syria

FILE IMAGE

 18.07.2017

The Lebanese Army is going to launch a military operation agains militants in the area along the border with Syria, the country’s prime minister, Saad al-Hariri, said on Tuesday during an adress to the parliament.

The operation is planned in the area of Juroud Arsal where the security situation is very complicated because of the presense of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) and ISIS militants.

According to the Lebanese estimate, there are about 3,000 militants in the border area. Lebanon is currently mobilizing forces for the upcoming operation.

However, the prime minister noted that “there is no coordination between the Lebanese and Syrian armies.”

 Qalamoun Shield Forces

Advertisements

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Hariri, ISIL, Lebanon, Lebanon's army, War on Syria | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: