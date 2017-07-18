The high cost of “wars for israel”, US to Spend on Military in 2018 What Russia Spends in 15 Years

US to Spend on Military in 2018 What Russia Spends in 15 Years

US “defense” budget for 2018 amounts to fourteen and a half Russia defense budgets rolled into one
US Congress is set to pass a defense budget for fiscal 2018 (October 2017 through September 2018) of $696 billion.

Meanwhile the defense spending for 2017 over in Russia (spending for 2018 won’t be set until late 2017) is 2.84 trillion rubles, which at today’s exchange rates amounts to just under $48 billion.

In other words, for Russia $696 billion would represent enough money to fund its military for fourteen years and six months.

US taxpayers must be truly rich.

