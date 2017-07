Posted on by michaellee2009

Must See Video ~~ ‘this Is Palestine’

Nothing new here for anyone aware of ground zero in Palestine or has been awake the past 50 years, but footage of some heart-wrenching scenes reminds us all that there are real people behind the daily headlines and statistics.

Shared by Sam Bahour, with thanks

Filed under: Apartheid, Israeli Aggression, land theft, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers, Water theft, Zionist entity |