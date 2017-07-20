Netanyahu Invites Top Saudi Officials to Al-Aqsa

18-07-2017 | 15:25

Amidst the escalation of tensions in al-Aqsa as well as the Saudi-“Israeli” normalization of ties, the “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited top Saudi officials to visit the al-Aqsa mosque.

The invite came after Saudi King Salman personally passed a message of objection to the entity after the apartheid “Israeli” regime decided to place metal detectors at the entrance to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday.

Salma’s message was passed to the “Israeli” entity via Washington that the compound should be reopened to worshipers, Saudi news site Elaph reported on Tuesday.

For its part, the Waqf – the Muslim religious body that has authority over the site – announced that the metal detectors are an attempt to change the status quo and called on worshipers not to enter the site.

According to the report, Netanyahu sent a message in response to the Saudi King’s demands, in which he vowed that the status quo at the site won’t be harmed, and even invited senior Saudi officials to al-Aqsa Mosque to examine it for themselves.

However, he did not receive a response from the Saudis.

The report went on to say that in a phone call Netanyahu held with Jordanian King Abdullah on Saturday night, Bibi protested a speech by the speaker of the Jordanian Parliament, Atef a-Tarawana, who attacked the “Israeli” entity over its conduct on the al-Aqsa Mosque area. “The speech was irresponsible,” Netanyahu told Abdullah.

Accordingly, there was no comments from “Israeli” Prime Minister’s Bureau.

