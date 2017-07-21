Antisemitism is Merely a Business Plan

Posted on by samivesusu

July 18, 2017 / Gilad Atzmon

While The Crown Persecution Service (CPS) attests that there has been no increase in anti-Semitism in Britain, in the following Sky News interview, Jewish ethnic activist Gideon Falter, insists that Jew hatred is on the rise.

We are asked to choose between two versions of the truth, that delivered by Falter who leads the Campaign Against Antisemitsm (CAA) and basically makes his living manufacturing antisemitic incidents and the judicial approach of the CPS: a public body, subject to scrutiny and committed to impartiality. This is hardly a difficult choice.

Falter and the CAA obviously fabricate anti-Semitic incidents. Falter interprets condemnation of Israel and Jewish politics as ‘hate crimes.’ It seems the CPS doesn’t buy Falter’s duplicitous claims. Against the odds and despite the treacherous Zionised British political elite, the CPS insists upon defending freedom of expression so that Britain may still be able to regard itself an ‘open society.’

Openly and in the name of the Jews, Falter condemns the Crown Prosecution Services. Falter conspicuously operates to wipe out the British liberal heritage of freedom of speech. This attempt may not be very popular amongst Brits and could lead to some unfortunate circumstances for British Jews. I guess that this is exactly what Falter and the CAA are after. Since Falter makes a living out of the ‘rise of anti-Semitism,’ it shouldn’t surprise us that he himself propels such a rise.

This dynamic is at the core of the Zionist philosophy: Since Israel presents itself as a ‘Jewish shelter,’ its existence becomes meaningful only when a shelter is desired. As we often witness, it is Israel’s politics and policies that instigate global Jew hatred and that hatred actually affirms Israel’s existence as a safe haven for world Jewry. Falter and the CAA employ the same method. A decrease in anti-Semitic incidents or Jews being loved and cherished could have fatal consequences for Falter and his CAA’s business plan. They need anti-Semitism and a lot if it. When it isn’t there, they just invent it.

The only issue that concerns me here, is where does all this leave the Goyim, the gentiles, the non-Jews?

Falter and the CAA need the Jews to be hated so they can collect more and more British taxpayer money. But what is the role of the ordinary Brit? If hating the Jew means working for Falter and the CAA what is left for the non-Jews? Not a lot, I can tell you.

Gilad Atzmon’s book Being In Time: A Post Political Manifesto is available now on: Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.com and gilad.co.uk.

