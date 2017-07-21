Arsal Battle: Resistance, Syrian Army Start Op to Clear Terrorists

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Local Editor

21-07-2017 | 08:48

The Islamic Resistance, backed by Syrian warplanes and artillery, launched a fierce ground offensive to clear terrorists from the outskirts of Arsal Friday.

“The military operation to clear the outskirts of Arsal and Qalamoon from armed terrorists has begun,” Hezbollah’s War Media Center said in a statement. “There is no time limit for the operation… which will be carried out according to planned phases,” the Center said in a tweet.

According to information, Resistance fighters attacked at sunrise positions manned by Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, previously known as Nursa Front, under an intense cover of rocket and artillery fire.

The offensive began from two axis: Fleta town on the Syrian side of the border and Lebanese mountainous territory south of Arsal. It was launched few hours after Jabhat Fatah al-Sham leader, Abu Malik al-Tallih, refused a last ditch mediation effort to accept Hezbollah’s conditions for a pullout from the region.

Lebanese Army units deployed around Arsal town were not taking part in any military action, the security sources said.

Reuters quoted a Lebanese security source as saying the army was in a defensive position. “If our positions are not attacked we will not initiate [fire],” the source said.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

