Sayyed Houthi to Sayyed Nasrallah: Yemenis Ready to Join Hezbollah Fight against ‘Israel’ during Any War

July 20, 2017

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi stressed on Thursday that the Yemenis are ready to support the Resistance in Lebanon and Palestine against the Zionist entity during any new military confrontation.

Addressing Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, Sayyed Houthi said,

“Your bet on the Yemenis is proper. ‘Israel’ must beware the Yemeni participation in any of its military confrontations with Hezbollah or the Palestinian reistance.”

Sayyed Houthi has condemned Washington’s so-called campaign against terrorism as a plot by US statesmen to exercise complete control over the Middle East countries, and to achieve their goals there.

In a televised speech, Sayyed al-Houthi stated that the United States seeks to deal blows to regional nations in the name of fight against terror.

He added that the US is determined to target those who are fighting to break Washington’s hegemony in Yemen, Syria and elsewhere in the region.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

However, the allied forces of the army and the committees have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means.

Source: Al-Manar Website

