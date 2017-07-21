Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

PCHR Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(13 – 19 July 2017)

Israeli forces killed 3 Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.

3 Palestinian civilians from Um al-Fahm were killed in an armed clash inside al-Aqsa Mosque yards.

35 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces continued to target the Gaza Strip border areas with no casualties reported.

Israeli forces conducted 58 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 8 ones in Jerusalem.

57 civilians, including 5 children, 3 girls and a journalist, were arrested.

26 of them, including 2 children and the 3 girls, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Ramasat and Palmedia offices in Hebron were raided.

Israeli forces continued efforts to create Jewish majority in occupied Palestinian Jerusalem.

The Islamic Call to Prayer (Adhan) was banned in al-Aqsa Mosque as an unprecedented measure.

58 Islamic Endowments’ (Awqaf) officers, including the current and former Grand Muftis of Jerusalem and Palestine.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip sea.

2 fishermen were wounded off Khan Yuins shore, south of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

4 civilians were arrested at military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (13 – 19 July 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces killed 6 Palestinian civilians. Three of them were killed inside al-Aqsa Mosque yards in occupied Jerusalem, while the three others were killed in the central and southern West Bank. Moreover, Israeli forces wounded 37 Palestinian civilians, including a child, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Thirty two of them were in the West Bank and the 5 others, including a child, were in the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip continued to chase the Palestinian fishermen in the sea and to open fire at farmers in the border areas.

In the West Bank, on 14 July 2017, in excessive use of force, Israeli forces killed Bara’ Hamamda (18) and wounded 2 others during an Israeli incursion into al-Dheisha refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, for arrests.

On the same day, 3 Palestinian civilians from Um al-Fahm in Israel were killed when they entered al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, and opened fire at the Israeli officers. They exchanged fire, due to which, the 3 Palestinians were killed immediately while 3 Israeli police officers were wounded. Two of the Israeli officers were pronounced dead later.

On 16 July 2017, Israeli officers killed Ammar Ahmed al-Tirawi (34), who is wanted to the Israeli forces, when they moved into Kufor Ein village, northwest of Ramallah. Gunfire was heard from a poultry farm in the eastern side of the village, after which the Israeli forces withdrew. The village residents hurried to the said area and saw blood in a greenhouse and in the main street, but found no corpse. Moreover, Israeli forces arrested the victim’s cousin and kept in the corpse in custody.

On 18 July 2017, Israeli forces killed Ra’fat Herbawi (29), from al-Karam valley neighbourhood, west of Hebron, after opening fire at his vehicle near Beit Aynoun intersection on bypass road (60). Israeli forces claimed that he attempted to deliberately run over a number of Israeli officers near the street. His corpse was taken by an Israeli military jeep to an unknown destination.

During the reporting period, in addition to the two wounded persons mentioned above, Israeli forces wounded 30 Palestinian civilians. Six of them sustained live bullet wounds, 17 sustained metal bullet wounds and 9 others were hit with sound bombs.

In the Gaza Strip, the border area witnessed peaceful protests against the illegal closure imposed on the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces used force against the protestors, as result, 3 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were wounded. Two of them was hit with live bullets and one was hit with a tear gas canister.

On 16 July 2017, 2 fishermen were wounded when Israeli forces stationed in the sea opened fire at a fishing boat on board of which were 3 fishermen sailing within the allowed fishing limits off Khan Yunis shore, south of the Gaza Strip. The 2 fishermen were transported to Nasser Hospital to receive the necessary medical treatment. Their wounds were classified as moderate.

In the context of opening fire at the border area, on 13 July 2017, Israeli forces stationed at the border fence, east of Gaza Valley, opened fire at the shepherds and farmers in the area. However, no casualties were reported.

Concerning attacks on fishermen, on 15 July 2017, Israeli gunboats opened fire sporadically at the Palestinian fishermen, northwest of Beit Lahia village, north of the Gaza Strip. However, neither casualties nor material damage were reported. A similar attack recurred against the Palestinian fishing boats in the same area on 16 July 2017.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 58 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank, and 8 others into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 57 Palestinian civilians, including 5 children, 3 girls and a journalist. Twenty six of them, including 2 children and the 3 girls, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem and its suburbs.

Moreover, Israeli forces raided offices of Ramasat for TV services and Palmedia for media services in Hebron. They confiscated 4 hard disks from the first office and 6 others from the other.

Efforts to create Jewish Majority

Following the armed clash between the Palestinian civilians from Um al-Fahm and the Israeli officers in al-Aqsa yards on Friday morning, 14 July 2017, that resulted in the killing of 2 Israeli officers and the 3 Palestinians, dozens of Israeli intelligence and police officers and soldiers stormed al-Aqsa mosque and cordoned it off and denied the Palestinians access to the mosque. Moreover, they locked up all the Islamic Endowments’ (Awqaf) officers inside rooms, confiscated their cell phones and referred some of them to interrogation. Israeli forces closed all entrances to the Old City with metal barriers. As an unprecedented measure, the Israeli authorities banned the Islamic Call to Prayer (Adhan) in al-Aqsa mosque until Sunday noon, 16 July 2017, after which they declared they would gradually reopen the mosque after erecting 9 metal detector gates at al-Asbat, al-Majles and al-Selsela gates. However, they kept the remaining gates closed. The Muslim worshipers refused since then entering the mosque through those detector gates.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 13 July 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Surif village, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in al-Matinah area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Husam ‘Amer Abdul ‘Aziz Hadoush (34) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Mohammed Khaled al-Balasi (22), Mohammed Fathi Shuhadah (24) and Mo’ayad Sami al-Sharbi (21).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Hebron and stationed in Wad al-Tuffah Street. They raided and searched al-Maha building and raided Ramsat News Agency. They broke the main door and confiscated 4 hard disks. They also raided and searched al-Quds Satellite Channel of Pal Media News Agency. The soldiers broke the main door and confiscated 6 hard disks as well. They later withdrew and no arrests were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Marakah village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested ‘Ali Nafe’ Mousa (38).

At approximately 10:40, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza strip and Israel, east of Gaza Valley in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at shepherds and farmers, who were present in the area. As a result , the farmers and shepherds were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura and al-Hadab village in Hebron and Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Friday, 14 July 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Rahhal valley area, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to the family of Mohammed Isma’il al-Fawaghra (64). They then arrested the aforementioned person and took him to an unknown destination.

In a new crime of excessive use of force, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian young man and wounded 2 others when the Israeli forces moved into al-Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, to carry out an arrest campaign as dozens of Palestinian young men protested against them.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 06:00 on Friday, 14 July 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with several military jeeps and dozens of infantry units moved into al-Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They stationed in the center of the main street, and the soldiers stepped out of the jeeps and surrounded many houses in order to raid them. The soldiers raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mo’ath Abu Nassar and Mohammed ‘Obaid and then arrested them. In the meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian youngsters gathered and threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the Israeli soldiers, who immediately opened fire at them. As a result, 3 civilians were wounded, two of them were wounded in the lower limps while Baraa’ Isma’il Hamamdah (18) sustained 4 live bullet wounds to the chest, abdomen and neck. An ambulance of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) immediately transferred the wounded civilians to al-Hussein Hospital in Beit Jala. After a while, Baraa’ was pronounced dead succumbing to his wounds.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah, Halhoul, Yatta and al-Fawar refugee camp in Hebron.

Saturday, 15 July 2017

At approximately 07:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah and Ematin village, northeast of the city; Salfit, Dura and Ethna villages in Hebron.

Sunday, 16 July 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Hebron and stationed in Abu Roman Mount area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Farahat Khalil Ghieth (60) and then arrested his son Mohammed (23).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Arafat ‘Essa al-Za’aqiq, whose son ‘Arafat was killed by the Israeli forces on 27 November 2015, in Abu al-Towq area, east of the abovementioned village. The Israeli forces claimed that he attempted to carry out a stab attack against Israeli soldiers. The soldiers confiscated ‘Arafat’s car, which costs about NIS 70,000, claiming that he received that amount of money from illegal bodies. Moreover, the Israeli forces raided and searched a house belonging to Jasem Fouad Abu ‘Ayash in ‘Asidah area. They also searched the area around the house and withdrew later. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 05:00, Israeli forces accompanied with more than 30 military jeeps and a group of Israeli undercover agents “Musta’ribin”dressed like Palestinian civilians and supported by a drone moved into Kafer ‘Ein village, northwest of Ramallah. The soldiers surrounded 3 poultry farms belonging to Mohammed Lutfi Hasan al-Terawi, Ashraf al-Remawi and an expatriate civilian, who owns an uninhabited house comprised of 2 rooms. All of these farms are located in ‘Ein al-Jadidah area in the eastern outskirts of the abovementioned village. When the Israeli forces moved into, sound of heavy shooting was heard in the area. At approximately 06:00, information was leaked to the residents that there is a dead body in the farms. After the Israeli forces withdrew at approximately 06:30, a number of the residents rushed to the abovementioned area and saw a pool of blood in the uninhabited house and blood signs on the main street, but they did not find any corpse. They later knew that the Israeli forces killed ‘Ammar Ahmed Hasan Lutfi al-Terawi (34) and arrested his cousin Lutfi Mohammed Hasan al-Terawi (28), who was in his father’s farm. They kept the dead body under custody.

Following this crime, the Israeli forces declared that “Yamam” Unit, which is one of “Musta’ribin” units, and another Israeli unit from the “Shabak”, shot al-Terawi dead. They also claimed that al-Terawi pointed his weapon at the soldiers when they went to arrest him, so they opened fire at him. However, PCHR was not able to reach a local eyewitness to confirm or refute the Israeli claims, particularly because the Israeli forces arrested the only eyewitness on this crime. PCHR will continue to investigate in the circumstances of this crime.

It should be mentioned that the “Yamam” Unit is an Israeli counter-terrorism unit, one of four special units of the Israeli Border Police, and is specialized, among other tasks, in carrying out attacks against Members of Palestinian armed groups. According to PCHR’s documentation of many attacks carried out by “Musta‘ribin” Unit against activists during al-Aqsa Intifada, members of this Unit used to kill Palestinians, claiming they are wanted, instead of arresting them.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the farmers were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

At approximately 21:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, opened fire at a Palestinian fishing boat manned by 3 fishermen. The boat was sailing within the fishing area limits adjacent to Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. As a result, 2 fishermen were wounded and their wounds were classified as moderate. The shooting continued sporadically amidst firing flare bombs for an hour and half. The wounded fishermen were identified as:

Ibrahim Mahmoud Mohammed Abu Jahjouh (19) from Khan Yunis. He sustained a live bullet wound to the left leg; and Khader Yasser Mahmoud Abu Shammalah (24) from Khan Yunis. He sustained a live bullet wound to the right leg.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir, al-Thaheriyah and al-Koum villages in Hebron.

Monday, 17 July 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Qaryout village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mo’tasem Mesleh Ahmed Badawi (20).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Douha village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to the family of Ayman Fadel Daghamin (24). They arrested the aforementioned person and withdrew later.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Moghir village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Sami Sobhi al-Haj (26).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Rema village, northwest of Ramallah. they raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Hutheifah Jaber Abu ‘Alyaa’ (19).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Samou’, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses from which they arrested Mahmoud Bashir al-Hawamda (23) and Arafat Soboh al-Salameen (25).

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah . They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians, including 2 children, namely Hasan Mohammed Morjan (48), his son Aws (17) and ‘Alaa’ Nehad Abu ‘Asab (17).

At approximately 10:30, Israeli forces accompanied with 2 military jeeps moved into ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyah, from the northern entrance to the village. They patrolled in the streets amidst firing sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a number of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 10:50, Israeli forces arrested Mohammed Shaker Wajih Hbais (35) from Qalqiliyah after he received a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Eyal” crossing.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Ethna, al-Shyoukh and Surif villages in Hebron.

Tuesday, 18 July 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Sha’abah area in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to the family of Hazem Jamil al-Ja’bari (29). They then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gosh Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 01:15, Israeli forces moved into Hares village, north of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ashraf Jamal ‘Ali Abed Jaber (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohammed ‘Adnan al-Khalili (22) from his house on Baker Street.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asker refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested journalist Redwan Suleiman Qatanani (28). It should be noted that Qatanani is a reporter at Palestine Post and Arabi 21 News Companies.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in Bahar neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jamil Yusuf Husain Masharqah (50) and then informed him to turn his son Khaldoun (25) into the military watchtower established at the eastern entrance to the village.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli force moved into Tammoun village, southeast of Tubas. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Khaled Hasan Bani ‘Oudah (22).

At approximately 10:30, Israeli forces accompanied with 7 military jeeps and an armored personnel carrier moved into the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyah. They patrolled the streets of Kafer Saba, Khelet Noufel neighborhoods, Dawoud southern neighborhood and Khelet al-Ra’ei neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed ‘Asem Jaber Nazal (25) near the Islamic Da’wah Faculty and then arrested him.

At approximately 13:20, Israeli forces killed Ra’fat Nathmi Shukri Herbawi (29) from al-Karm Valley neighborhood in the western area in Hebron after opening fire at his car near Beit ‘Einoun intersection on Bypass Road (60). The Israeli forces claimed that Ra’fat attempted to carry out a run-over attack against the soldiers stationed near the Abovementioned Street. Ra’fat’s body was taken by an Israeli military ambulance to an unknown destination. An eyewitness said to PCHR’s fieldworker that he saw a car with an Israeli registration plate veered off twice towards a number of soldiers stationed on the road. As a result, a number of the Israeli soldiers were wounded before opening fire at the driver. Few minutes later, another car stopped as an Israeli settler known very well as “‘Ofer” by the eyewitness. The settler fired several live bullets from his gun at the driver.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah and ‘Azoun village, east of the city; Surif, Bani Na’im, al-Koum; Deir al-‘Asal and Beit Awa villages in Hebron.

Wednesday, 19 July 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Hamdi Abu Maria and then arrested his son Kareem (17).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Salem village, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Ahmed ‘Antar Hamdan (20) and Fadi Ghassan Jobarah (27).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested ‘Anan Mahmoud al-Tamimi (21) and Omer Saleh Ayoub (26).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Marah Rabah village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Khalil Mohammed al-Sheikh (20).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Marba’et Sabtah in Hebron. They raided and searched a metal workshop belonging to Maher Abed al-Hai al-Jo’bah. They broke the main door and confiscated a number of hand tools and machines form it. The soldier then withdrew, but no arrests were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces accompanied with 5 military jeeps moved into the southern area in Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Hani Mohammed Makroum Gheith and Hazem Theeb Gheith. They later withdrew, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Naser Mohammed al-Sabah (34).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir and Hadab al-‘Alaqah villages, and northern neighbourhoods in Hebron.

Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities

West Bank:

Following the Friday prayer on Friday, 14 July 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized a protest in Bil’in and Ni’lin villages, west of Ramallah; al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city, in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased protesters into olive fields and houses. As a result, some of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up.

At approximately 17:00 on Wednesday, 19 July 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest in the vicinity of Qalandiya military checkpoint at the northern entrance to occupied Jerusalem, in rejection to the Israeli authorities’ measures in al-Aqsa Mosque. The protestors threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces stationed there. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters. As a result, 4 civilians were wounded; three of them sustained live bullet wounds to the lower limbs while the fourth one sustained a metal bullet wound to the hand. They were transferred to Palestine Medical Complex as the Palestinian Ministry of Health declared that.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 15:30 on Friday, 14 July 2017, dozens of Palestinian young men made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, protesting against the Israeli-imposed closure on Gaza. They gathered near the security fence, set fire to tires, raised the Palestinian flags and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed along the abovementioned border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a Palestinian civilian from al-Nuseirat sustained a live bullet wound to the right knee (PCHR keeps the name of the wounded civilian). The wounded civilian was transferred to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah and his medical condition was classified as moderate.

At approximately 16:30 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered few meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, in response to calls for protests in the border area against the Israeli-imposed closure on Gaza. A number of the young men set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed along the abovementioned border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. The clashes continued until approximately 19:00 on the same day. As a result, a 17-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the left side of the waist and a 25-year-old civilian was hit with a tear gas canister to the head. They were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia. Their wounds were classified as moderate.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested

