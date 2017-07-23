Erdogan condemns al-Aqsa violence before flying to Gulf states

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the violence in East Jerusalem and called on the governments concerned to resolve the situation at al-Aqsa, during a press conference in Istanbul on Sunday.

He said he and French President Emmanuel Macron do not “approve the violations against the rights of life, the rights of property and the right to worship no matter who does it.” He went on to invite the Israeli administration to behave “according to the rules of a settled society, [of] justice and of basic humanitarian values.”

Disputes regarding the holy site of al-Aqsa Mosque have sparked violent clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian demonstrators in recent days.

Erdogan also mentioned his upcoming trip to the Gulf region, where he will be visiting Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in a bid to resolve the diplomatic crisis between Qatar and its neighbouring countries. Gulf States have cut ties with Qatar after accusing the country of supporting terrorism.

