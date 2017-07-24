Local Editor

The Resistance Command urged the Takfiri al-Nusra Front group and its militants to surrender noting that the battle in Arsal is in its final stages.

In a statement released on Monday, the command announced that the battle in Arsal Outskirts is reaching its final stages.



“We urge Nusra militants in the remaining Arsal outskirts to surrender, so that they save bloodshed,” the Resistance Command statement added.



24-07-2017 | 13:29

Source: Hezbollah War Media Center

On Monday, Hezbollah backed up by the Lebanese Army and the Syrian Arab Army continued its operation against Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) and ISIS in the Jaroud Arsal area at the Syrian-Lebanese border.

Hezbollah units advanced in Sarj al-Ajram, and captured Wadi al-Khayl, Wadi M’aysara and Qal’at Husn.

Hezbollah and the Lebanese Army have repeatedly called on Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members to surround in the area and to avoid further clashes. However, the terrorist group has decided to fight agains Hezbollah and its allies.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – A large number of rebel fighters have defected from their factions to the Islamic State (ISIL) in east Lebanon, Hezbollah media relations reported on Monday. According to the Lebanese group’s official media wing, the rebel defections involved at least 30 fighters and one commander that was loyal to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham. Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham is considered one of the largest rebel factions in Syria and arguably the most powerful group currently fighting the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) across the country. With the consolidation of militant groups in eastern Lebanon, the battle for ‘Arsal will likely intensify as the Islamic State grows stronger due to the defections. Related Videos

