EXPLOSION HITS IDLIB AS HAY’AT TAHRIR AL-SHAM TAKES CONTROL OF CITY

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

According to opposition sources, fighters of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) deployed in Idlib city and catpured the Executive Force building, the electricity company as well as all checkpoints and Ahrar al-Sham HQs in the city. Thus, HTS set a full control over Idlib.

According to sources, there were few clashes between Ahrar al-Sham and HTS fighters in the city before the withdrawal of Ahrar al-Sham fighters. The source confirmed that handing over Idlib City to HTS is a part of the agreement between Ahrar al-Sham and HTS.

Hours after the deployment of HTS fighters a unknown side targeted a gathering of HTS fighters at the Al-Zira’a Roundabout with a VBIED, killing 13 HTS fighters and injuring dozens. However, it’s not yet known whether elements of ISIS or Ahrar al-Sham were behind the attack.

During the last battle in Idlib province, HTS managed captured Idlib city and the entire Syrian-Turkish border line in the Idlib province.

More than 15 armed groups defected from Ahrar al-Sham and joined HTS. The influence of Ahrar al-Sham has receded and become limited to Sahl al-Ghab areas and Qalat Al-Madiq in the southern and southwestern countryside of Idlib.

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Ahrar Al-Sham, Al Qaeda, Takfiris, Wahabism At Work, War on Syria | Tagged: Idlib |