Jewish settlers (terrorists) attack Palestinian citizens overnight in West Bank

July 24, 2017

Palestine Information Center – July 23, 2017
Jewish thugs
Hordes of extremist Jewish settlers, some of them armed, carried out attacks against Palestinian citizens in different areas of the West Bank on Saturday night.

In Nablus, local sources told the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) that dozens of settlers gathered at the main entrance to Huwara town, chanted racist slurs, blocked the Jit-Huwara road and hurled stones at Palestinian cars.

A group of settlers also attacked Palestinian homes in Asira al-Qibliya town, southwest of Nablus, while other settlers stoned Palestinian cars traveling on a road between Nablus and Qalqilya, particularly near Kedumim settlement.

Different areas of Ramallah also saw similar stone-throwing attacks by settlers from Beit El settlement. Several cars sustained damage.

In al-Khalil, settlers threw stones at Palestinian cars near Beit Einun junction and Kiryat Arba settlement.

