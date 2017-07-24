Military Situation In Syria On July 24, 2017 (Map Update)

MILITARY SITUATION IN EASTERN ALEPPO AND SOUTHERN RAQQAH AFTER RECENT ADVANCES MADE BY GOVERNMENT FORCES (MAP)
This map provides a general look at the military situation in Syria on July 24, 2017. The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces are rapidly advancing in the southern Raqqah countryside. The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are storming the city of Raqqah. The SAA, Hezbollah and the Leabanese Army are clearing the Jaroud Arsal area at the Syrian-Lebanese border.
24.07.2017
This map provides a look at the military situation in eastern Aleppo and southern Raqqah, according to preliminary reports. Government forces have liberated Al-Sabkhawi and nearby points from ISIS in the southern countryside of Raqqah and allegedly reached the Euphrates River and cut off the Al-Bukamal-Aleppo highway.
