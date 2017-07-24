Military Situation In Syria On July 24, 2017 (Map Update)

MILITARY SITUATION IN EASTERN ALEPPO AND SOUTHERN RAQQAH AFTER RECENT ADVANCES MADE BY GOVERNMENT FORCES (MAP)

South Front

This map provides a general look at the military situation in Syria on July 24, 2017. The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces are rapidly advancing in the southern Raqqah countryside. The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are storming the city of Raqqah. The SAA, Hezbollah and the Leabanese Army are clearing the Jaroud Arsal area at the Syrian-Lebanese border.

MILITARY SITUATION IN EASTERN ALEPPO AND SOUTHERN RAQQAH AFTER RECENT ADVANCES MADE BY GOVERNMENT FORCES (MAP)

24.07.2017

This map provides a look at the military situation in eastern Aleppo and southern Raqqah, according to preliminary reports. Government forces have liberated Al-Sabkhawi and nearby points from ISIS in the southern countryside of Raqqah and allegedly reached the Euphrates River and cut off the Al-Bukamal-Aleppo highway.

