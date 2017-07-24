Russian Defense System Disabled U.S. Tomahawks in Syria and Shot Down U.S. Hawk Drone Over Mediterranean Sea

Posted on July 24, 2017 by martyrashrakat

Russia has disabled U.S. Tomahawks in Syria

Russia has shot down U.S. drone Global Hawk in Syria

 

Advertisements

Filed under: Russia, USA, War on Syria |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: