Stages of pre-American recognition of settlement مراحل ما قبل التسليم الأميركي بالتسوية

Written by Nasser Kandil,

يوليو 25, 2017

It was not in the consideration of the axis of the resistance especially Iran, Hezbollah, and Syria to be engaged in a war that justifies the entry of Hezbollah and the Iranian forces to Syria, because they are mobilizing for the war of liberating Palestine, to discuss the settlements such as what about the presence of Hezbollah and Iran near the borders of Palestine with Syria. The goal of their participation was to protect Syria from the war of overthrowing, fragmentation and chaos, as well as to repel the danger of the rootedness of the terrorism in order to protect their presence and their project. The ceiling of their project is the recovery of Syria, its rise, recapturing what was grasped of its geography, the unification of its national territory, and the reactivation the role of its institutions under the leadership of its president, constants, and its resisting choice.

Russia. Iran, Syria, and the resistance have agreed since the beginnings that the long costly war is the way for the settlement of the recovery of Syria unified under the leadership of its president and its army. If the settlement ensures this title then it will mean the victory and the reduction of its costs. Therefore, the task of the fighting is to provide an issue to politics that allows seeing if the war team led by Washington is ready for a settlement under this title. So what is needed is first, the American must reach to the stage of recognition of the futility of betting on the war to achieve the goal of overthrowing Syria, this has been achieved with the Russian positioning in Syria in the end of 2015 and it was dedicated with the battle of Aleppo in the end of 2016, second the American must recognize that the cost of attrition is bigger than the cost of settlements.

In the war of attrition, the American has tested the assumptions of chaos and the hegemony of ISIS, towards the assumption of division, he preferred them all to the settlement entitled the return of Syria under the leadership of its president and army, but the alternative choice for the settlement becomes the continuation of fighting under the title of the war on ISIS. The Russian equation was presented to the American in way that expresses that if you are afraid from the positioning of Hezbollah and the Iranians in all the Syrian geography, then where the Syrian army fights, it will be accompanied with the Iranians and Hezbollah, and where they enter no one can take them out, so it is the time to think of handling over the territories in which you have the decision to the Syrian army where it can enter alone, so the choice between Syria with its president and its army or Syria with its president and its army along with Iran and Hezbollah on all the new geography since everything passed has become out of debate.

The fall of the US red line on the Syrian-Iraqi borders was the most important shift, the consultations that preceded the meeting of the Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin throughout three weeks regarding Astana path and the issues of the south, and on the other hand the meetings to discuss the proposed issues to coordinate between the two delegations of experts and the advisors before the summit have succeeded in reaching the equation which proves that the cost of the settlement has become less than going on in the war of attrition, but the cost of promoting the settlements has to be reasonable. So the choice was American in the southern of Syria to link it with the concerns of Israel and to serve its security, and the possibility of the American boast by alienating Iran away from the borders, and the choice was Ukrainian to link lifting the sanctions with the understanding signed in Minsk to end the dispute.

Neither new Korean missiles, nor US aircraft will violate the airspaces which are close to Russia, no for the overthrow of Qatar and no for the change of the equations of the global gas market versus no for the fall of Kiev system, but slow accumulation of settlements. In Syria the staying of the Syrian President is the key of the solution under the title of ensuring a strong central country that is able to have control on its borders. So Turkey will be relieved and Israel will keep silent. Geneva will start as a framework for the political solution with the start of the battles of ISIS in Deir Al Zour under the coordination of the Kurds with the Syrian army and the partnership of the Russians and the Americans, where the Kurdish presence in Geneva will be the start of getting rid of the federal dividing entity versus a representative presence of the opposition delegation that commensurate with the military presence.

The axis of the resistance put its plan as Iran put its plan for its nuclear program; the recognition of the accomplishment by the Western side is half of the victory as in Syria. The west will get mature when the alternative of the settlement becomes the capability of Iran to possess the bomb which it does not want, and so in Syria when the settlement becomes Syria with its president and army an alternative to what is like the nuclear bomb, which means the reach of Hezbollah and Iran the lines of contact with Israel. As the nuclear bomb that is not a goal for neither Syria, nor Iran, nor Hezbollah. but when the American who has come to the war to overthrow Syria, its president and its army is seeing in his staying now a repelling against a bigger danger which the axis of the resistance succeeded in making its attainable danger then this is the peak of strength, sophistication, and the strategic intelligence exactly as Barack Obama who has described the reason of accepting the nuclear understanding with Iran and lifting the sanctions by saying; we have imposed the sanctions in order to make Iran far from having a bomb, but today the sanctions have become the way for the possession of Iran of its bomb.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

– لم يكن في حساب محور المقاومة، خصوصاً إيران وحزب الله وسورية فتح حرب تبرر دخول حزب الله والقوات الإيرانية إلى سورية، لأنهم يحشدون لحرب تحرير فلسطين كي يصير نقاش التسويات من باب ماذا عن وجود حزب الله وإيران قرب حدود فلسطين مع سورية؟ فالهدف من المشاركة التي نهضت لها قوى المقاومة كان حماية سورية من حرب الإسقاط والتفتيت والفوضى، ولصدّ خطر تجذّر الإرهاب حماية لوجودها ومشروعها. وسقف المشروع تعافي سورية وقيامة دولتها واستردادها ما انتزع من جغرافيتها، وتوحيد ترابها الوطني، وإعادة دور مؤسساتها، لكن برئيسها وثوابتها وخيارها المقاوم، وكله مختزَنٌ بمعادلة سورية بجيشها ورئيسها.

– تفاهمت روسيا وإيران وسورية والمقاومة منذ البدايات أن الحرب المكلفة والطويلة هي طريق لتسوية تثبت الخلاصة بعودة سورية موحّدة برئيسها وجيشها. فالتسوية إذا ضمنت هذا العنوان تعني تشريع النصر واختصار أكلافه. ولذلك فمهمة القتال تقديم مادة للسياسة تسمح بقياس درجة نضج رأس فريق الحرب الذي تمثله واشنطن لتسوية بهذا العنوان، وأول المطلوب أن يبلغ الأميركي مرحلة التسليم بلا جدوى المزيد من الرهان على الحرب لتحقيق هدف إسقاط سورية، وهذا تحقق مع التموضع الروسي في سورية نهاية عام 2015 وتكرّس مع معركة حلب نهاية عام 2016، وصارت المرحلة الثانية أن يسلّم الأميركي بأن كلفة الاستنزاف أكبر من كلفة التسويات.

– في حرب الاستنزاف اختبر الأميركي فرضيات الفوضى وهيمنة داعش وصولاً لفرضية التقسيم وفضلها جميعاً على تسوية عنوانها عودة سورية برئيسها وجيشها، لكنها تبخّرت جميعها، وصار الخيار البديل للتسوية هو مواصلة القتال تحت عنوان الحرب على داعش وتكون تركة داعش الرئيسية من نصيب الجيش السوري وحلفائه وخصوصاً حزب الله. وبالتالي قدمت المعادلة الروسية للأميركي بصيغة تقول، إذا كنتم تخشون تموضع حزب الله والإيرانيين في كل الجغرافيا السورية، فحيث يدخل الجيش السوري بالقتال سيدخل معه الإيرانيون حزب الله، وحيث يدخلون لا يمكن لأحد إخراجهم، إنه الوقت لتفكروا بالتسليم الطوعي للمناطق التي تستطيعون الإمساك بقرارها لحساب الجيش السوري فيدخلها وحيداً، والخيار بين سورية برئيسها وجيشها، او سورية برئيسها وجيشها ومعهما إيران وحزب الله على كل الجغرافيا الجديدة للحرب، باعتبار ما مضى قد مضى وصار خارج البحث.

– سقوط الخط الأحمر الأميركي على الحدود السورية العراقية كان النقلة الأهم للتحوّل، والمشاروات التي سبقت لقاء الرئيسين دونالد ترامب وفلاديمير بوتين خلال ثلاثة أسابيع على مساري أستانة من جهة وترتيبات الجنوب، ومن جهة مقابلة لقاءات بحث الملفات المطروحة للتنسيق بين وفدَيْ الخبراء والمستشارين قبيل القمة، قد نجحت ببلوغ المعادلة التي تقول إن كلفة التسوية صارت أقلّ من كلفة المضي بحرب الاستنزاف، وبقي أن تكون كلفة التسويق للتسويات معقولة، فكان الخيار جنوب سورية لربطه أميركياً بهواجس «إسرائيل» وخدمة أمنها، وإمكانية التباهي الأميركي بإبعاد إيران عن الحدود، وكان الخيار أوكرانيا لربط رفع العقوبات بالسير بالتفاهم الموقّع في مينسك لإنهاء النزاع.

– لا صواريخ كورية جديدة ولا طائرات أميركية تخرق الأجواء القريبة من روسيا، ولا سقوط لقطر وتغيير في معادلات سوق الغاز العالمية مقابل لا سقوط لنظام كييف، وذهاب بارد لمراكمة التسوياتز وفي سورية بقاء الرئيس السوري مفتاح الحل تحت شعار ضمان دولة مركزية قوية قادرة على الإمساك بحدودها، فترتاح تركيا وتسكت «إسرائيل»، ويبدأ جنيف كإطار للحل السياسي عندما تبدأ معارك داعش في دير الزور بتنسيق الأكراد مع الجيش السوري وشراكة الروس والأميركيين، ويكون الحضور الكردي في جنيف بداية النزول عن شجرة الكيان الفدرالي والتقسيمي، مقابل حجم تمثيلي في وفد المعارضة يتناسب مع الحجم العسكري.

– وضع محور المقاومة خطّته، كما وضعت إيران خطتها لملفها النووي. فالاعتراف بالإنجاز من الجانب الغربي وشرعنته نصف النصر. وكذلك في سورية، وينضج الغرب لما يصير بديل التسوية بلوغ إيران القدرة على امتلاك القنبلة التي لا تريدها. وهكذا في سورية، لما تصير التسوية بعنوان سورية برئيسها وجيشها بديلاً عما يشبه القنبلة النووية، أي بلوغ حزب الله وإيران بالقوة خطوط التماس مع «إسرائيل». وهذا كما القنبلة النووية ليس هدفاً لسورية ولا لإيران ولا لحزب الله من القتال في سورية، أن يصير الأميركي الذي جاء للحرب لإسقاط سورية برئيسها وجيشها قد صار يرى ببقائهما وعودة اعترافه بهما رداً لخطر أكبر نجح محور المقاومة بجعله خطراً ممكن الحدوث. تلك قمة القوة والحنكة والذكاء الاستراتيجي، تماماً كما وصف باراك أوباما سبب قبول التفاهم النووي مع إيران ووقف العقوبات بالقول، لقد فرضنا العقوبات لنجعل إيران أبعد عن امتلاك القنبلة. واليوم صارت العقوبات الطريق لبلوغ إيران امتلاك القنبلة.

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, Assad, Axis of Resistance, Bloody Gas, GCC, Hezbollah, Iran, ISIL, Lebanon, Levant, Nasser Kandil, Palestine, Putin, Qatar, Russia, Syrian Army, Trump, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Zionist entity |