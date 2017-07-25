HEZBOLLAH CRUSHED MILITANT DEFENSE IN JAROUD ARSAL, AL-QAEDA PREPARES TO SURRENDER

25.07.2017

Hezbollah Crushed Militant Defense In Jaroud Arsal, Al-Qaeda Prepares To Surrender

Hezbollah and its allies have crushed the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) defense in the Arsal walley at the Syrian-Lebanese border and now are Hmayyed and al-Malahy. These are the only areas that have remained under the control of HTS since the launch of the Hezbollah operation last Friday.

Hezbollah has liberated over 90% of the part of the Arsal valley that had been controlled by HTS. According to pro-government sources, some HTS militants are now negotiation terms of surrender to Hezbollah. However, there are no doubts that Hezbollah will be able to eliminate the remaining HTS members if they decide to make attempt to defend Hmayyed and al-Malahy.

ISIS-linked units that operate east of Hmayyed and al-Malahy will become the next target of the Hezbollah operation.

Nusra Front Emir Seeks Mediation to Guarantee Safe Passage: Report

July 25, 2017

Nusra Front Emir, Abu Malek Al-Talli

Emir of Takfiri Nusra Front Abu Malek Al-Talli is seeking mediation in a bid to guarantee a safe passage for him and his militants from Arsal outskirts, a report said on Tuesday.

Lebanese Al-Akhbar Daily reported that Al-Talli called on several parts to mediate in order to guarantee a safe passage from Arsal outskirts, where Hezbollah fighters have been launshing a wide-scale operation since Friday to cleanse the area from Takfiri insurgents.

The daily quoted sources as saying that Al-Talli contacted Arsal-based Sheikh Mutafa Hariri, known as Abu Taqiyya, calling on him to head to the outskirts of Arsal in a bid to talk to him and find a way to get out of the battle.

The sources said that such a move “indicates that Al-Talli knows very well that the battle is over, and that he is looking for ways to save his life and the lives of his militants.”

Earlier on Monday, Hezbollah fighters took control of Wadi Al-Khayl, Nusra’s stronghold in Arsal outskirts, where Al-Talli had been operating along with his militants.

Source: Al-Akhbar Newspaper

Lebanon Army Chief Says Military Won’t Let Syrian Camps Turn into Cover for Terrorists

July 25, 2017

Lebanese Army Commander Joseph Aoun

Lebanese Army Chief, General Joseph Aoun, on Tuesday maintained that the military would not allow the Syrian refugees’ encampments in Lebanon to turn into “cover” for terrorists.

“The army, while thoroughly abiding by human rights standards, will not let the camps become a cover for the terrorists where they would secretly plan for terrorist acts inside the country,” Aoun said during a visit to the Air Forces Command in Ain-el-Remmaneh.

“The army’s efforts are currently focusing on protecting the civilians in Arsal, the border towns, and the refugee encampments, from infiltration attempts by terrorists,” he noted, adding that the military is also coordinating with the Red Cross to provide medical and food aids to the refugees.

Regarding the latest arrests in the Syrian encampments, General Aoun indicated that the army had apprehended 50 “dangerous” terrorists, some of whom were masterminds and participants in the abduction of servicemen and the 2014 attack on Arsal technical school.

Source: Al-Manar Website

