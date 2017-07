Baraka noted that Israel is targeting leaders who “maintain the interests of the people and their national and religious rights,” noting that these leaders reject the ongoing violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“The notable thing in this incitement campaign is that the top Israeli political leaders are practicing it,” he said, noting that only MKs and extremist settlers used to take part in such incitement in the past.

Baraka said that Arabs have been experiencing such a campaign for a long time: “We are worried about incitement, but we are not afraid of it,” he said. “This is an existence battle and all plans to domesticate us will fail.”

Therefore, he called on Palestinians in Israel to be cautious, but to “remain persistent,” stressing that their political stance is an “unalienable part of the resistance” of the Palestinian people anywhere.

With regard to the Israeli government’s request from Arab leaders to condemn the latest Palestinian resistance actions, he said that “this is a failed attempt to indict us because the prime responsibility for the bloodshed of both Arabs and Jews is [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu.”

He stressed that Netanyahu’s policy of ignoring recommendations from all sides including the leaders of his security institution would escalate the situation.

The Israeli Arabs or the Palestinians in Israel are the Palestinians who did not leave their homes during the first stage of the Israeli occupation in 1948 despite the savage Israeli massacres carried out against their fellow Palestinians