Syria to UN: We Demand Reparations from the US

The Syrian mission at the United Nations has submitted a letter demanding reparations from “the so-called international coalition led by the United States of America” for its attacks upon the Syrian nation.

“The repeated bombardments by this illegitimate ‘international coalition’ continue to claim the lives of hundreds of innocent Syrian civilians and to cause significant material losses and the near-total destruction of Syrian facilities, homes and infrastructure, as well as the utter destruction of Syrian oil and gas facilities and sites,” the letter states.

The document (click here for PDF ) is dated July 12 and was submitted to the UN secretary general as well as the president of the Security Council.

“My government insists that these attacks must come to an end, and that the members of this illegitimate coalition must bear the political and legal responsibility for the destruction of infrastructure in the Syrian Arab Republic, including responsibility for compensation.”

Of course victors in wars never pay reparations to the losers; it’s always the vice versa. But the US is facing some major internal problems right now. For one thing we are $19.9 trillion in debt. Financial bubbles seem to be the only thing keeping us afloat, and economists have been warning for several years that we are headed for a collapse similar to, if not worse than, the one of 2008. Speculation is rife as well that the dollar could lose its status as the world reserve currency, and should that happen we would see spiraling inflation. Gas could go up to $10 to $15 per gallon; food prices would rise accordingly. This could well lead to rioting in the streets.

Suppose the neocons and the deep state succeed in getting a war started with Russia? An economic collapse of this nature and the loss of the dollar as the reserve currency could lead them to look at war as their only likely means of clinging to power–which might possibly impel them to try all the harder to bring a military confrontation about–possibly even by launching a direct attack upon Russia. And suppose, if it did come to that, the US were to come out the loser in that war?

These are a lot of “ifs,” I know, but the US is an extremely torn and divided nation right now. In no other country in the world is a head of state undergoing the campaign of vicious media attacks we see presently aimed against Trump from practically every major mainstream media outlet in the country. Repeat: nowhere else in the world does open warfare like this exist between a domestic leader and a country’s media. There has not only been an impeachment resolution introduced against Trump in Congress, but now a former CIA director has called for what would essentially amount to a coup against the president should he fire Robert Mueller as special counsel.

At the same time, racial tensions are becoming increasingly pervasive among the US population, while violent clashes between “Trump supporters” and “social justice warriors” are likewise on the rise. Divisions are everywhere. As Jesus said, “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand” (Matthew 12:25).

With all this taken into consideration, it’s not terribly hard to imagine US officials at some point being brought before the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges and the American people being forced to pay reparations. And if you add up all the destruction in all of the wars the neocons have dragged us into–Iraq, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan…and possibly the bombings of Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina as well–the reparations price tag could end up being very costly indeed.

The Syrian letter also cites specific attacks carried out by the US coalition in recent months. Mentioned are an attack upon a gas station on April 22 as well as aerial bombings of gas wells on May 29 and 30. And it also mentions a bombing attack upon a village in which a number of people were killed, including children. Here is what the letter has to say about that:

On 27 May 2017, aircraft of this illegitimate coalition bombed the village of Hasu Albu Awf in the district of Shaddadah in Hasakah governorate, completely destroying many homes and killing civilians, most of them children. Of the victims, the following have been identified: Ayd Abdullah al-Husyan, Farhan Ayd al-Husayn and Amal al-Khidr, and children such as Muhammad Farhan al-Husayn, born in 2007, Sarah Farhan al-Husayn, born in 2009, Ibrahim Farhan al-Husayn, born in 2010, Zahrah Farhan al-Husayn, born in 2016, and Yusuf Fariq al-Husayn, born in 2016.

The Syrians only seem to be tallying up destruction and deaths caused by directCoalition attacks; they do not, at least for now, seem to be factoring in depredations and atrocities carried out by our proxies in this fight, the so-called “moderate rebels,” and of course now the Kurds. But what if–supposing a war crimes trial does happen to take place at some time in the future–these sorrows get added onto the list of charges as well? We’re talking about devastation, carnage, extirpation on an almost unimaginable scale. The following video, shot last year, shows destruction in Homs, Syria’s third largest city:

And keep in mind, that’s just one city. We or our proxies have wreaked havoc of this nature upon pretty much the entire country.

Last month I reported that the US had set up at least three military bases inside Syria. Now, according to a report here, the number is up to ten. Do the neocons and the media owners who’ve been promoting this regime change criminal fiasco give a hoot that American taxpayers could be on the hook for reparations at some point? Somehow I doubt they’ve given it much thought or that it would even concern them greatly if things turned out that way. We might have to kiss Social Security and Medicare goodbye, and financing for public schools could dry up, but why should any of that matter to them?

Certain economists are now observing a major global power shift from the West to the East, and of course history tells us that no empire lasts forever, that they all fall sooner or later. The American people should demand of our government that it cease immediately all involvement in the Syrian conflict. Get out. Now. Before even worse crimes are committed that we may at some point be held accountable for.