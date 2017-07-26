Soleimani & Nasralah سليماني ونصرالله

Posted on by martyrashrakat

يوليو 26, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The declaration of kissing the hand of Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrollah by the General Qasim Soleimani does not resemble the declaration of Al Sayyed Nasrollah of kissing the heads, the hands, and the feet of the resistance fighters in the war of July but only in purifying of the intention and the sanctity of the situation. In both cases there are conscience, knowledge, gratitude, and certainty that the kissing does not mean weakness or submission but rather an ultimate integration through the value represented by the kissing, it is a pray, worship, sanctification of a sacrifice, offering, and a declaration of loyalty. While the difference in the kissing of father of the head, hands, and feet of his new born is a thanking of the divine grant and appreciation of the value of creation and existence, while kissing the head and the hands of the father or the big brother after winning is a thanking of the divine care, diligence and the recognition of the value of presence, and existence. So the first case is an expression of the greatness and the humility of Al Sayyed Hassan Nsrollah and the greatness of what is presented by the resistance fighters, while the second is an expression of the greatness and the humility of the General Soleimani and the greatness of what is represented by Al Sayyed Nasrollah and the prestige of the status which he has.

In politics, Soleimian according to the opponents of Iran and Al Sayyed Nasrollah and the resistance and how he is described by their satellites is the first ruler of the region and its governor, the final word is for him from Syria to Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen. Everyone works under his command, how much we have heard about his orders to the Syrian President, the head of the Iraqi government, and to the leadership of Hezbollah, and many who are not allies, or friends, or partners but followers of Iran working under his command as Hezbollah, now Soleimani says that I will kiss the hand of Al Sayyed Nasrollah so what will those say?

If they do not consider, they will say that it is a normal thing or a formal compliment or to raise the morale of an ally that offers sacrifices, we will accept any description offered by them, but at the same time we will ask them to treat the counterpart in their alliance as soleimiani and who represents a counterpart to Nasrollah despite of the difficulty to compare and to equal between the statuses and the positions, so if they considered that Soleimani is as the Iranian actual leaders who does not belong to the President of the Iranian Republic and he attacks him as their satellites say, and who is related only and morally with the Supreme Advisor Al Sayyed Al Khamenaei then we would say that Mohammed Bin Salman equals him in their camp, surely with respect to the differences, and if we said that the head of the government Saad Al-Hariri in the Saudi project in Lebanon as Mansour Hadi in Yemen equals what they call the status of Al Sayyed Nasrrollah in the Iranian project, so would we hear that Mohammed Bin Salman has asked to kiss the hand of Al-Hariri or Hadi out of courtesy and to raise morals?

Al Sayyed Nasrollah talked with the solemnity of his greatness and status, without exchanging the compliments and greetings with the General Soleimani, or even to thank him for his noble words. The resistance fighters are preoccupied with what they have to do, there are no protocols among them, what Soleimani said was in its context was an obligatory thing in the process of estimating the paths of the war of Mosul, the war on terrorism, and to remind of the position of the resistance and its leader, while what Al Sayyed said has another context, that the Iraqis are the victory-makers because they depended on themselves, so they were supported, they did not wait any of the allies or the friends, or listen to the enemies. This is in order to say to the Lebanese people that the presence of the terrorists in Arsal has become a humiliation after the liberation of Mosul, so how if it is the source of danger, he concluded by announcing that the resistance has resolved its matter, as it is always, it will be where it should be, so it is normal that Al Sayyed did not talk about that the participation of Iran as the party which has the credit in order not to miss the compass of his issue just to reply to greetings, which if it was much less than the greetings of Mohammed Bin Salman to Al Hariri then the celebrations and the speeches would last for ten days talking about the royal gift.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

يوليو 12, 2017

– لا يشبه الإعلان عن تقبيل يد السيد نصرالله من الجنرال قاسم سليماني إعلان السيد نصرالله عن تقبيل رؤوس وأيدي وأقدام المقاومين في حرب تموز، إلا بطهر المقصد وقداسة الموقف، ففي الحالتين وجد ووجدان ومعرفة وعرفان، ويقين بأنّ التقبيل لا يطال مادة ولا يعني ضعفاً وخنوعاً، بل هو اندماج حتى الذروة بالقيمة التي يمثلها موضوع التقبيل، فعل صلاة وعبادة وتقديس لتضحية وعطاء وإعلان ولاء ووفاء، أما الفارق فهو فارق تقبيل الأب لرأس ويدَي وأقدام مولوده شكراً للهبة الإلهية، وتقديراً لقيمة الخلق والوجود. وفي المقابل تقبيل رأس ويد الوالد والأخ الأكبر بعد الفوز شكراً للعناية الإلهية وللرعاية والعناية وتقديراً لقيمة الحضور والوجود. وكما كانت الحالة الأولى تعبيراً عن عظمة تواضع السيد نصرالله وعظيم ما يبذله ويمثله المقاومون، جاءت الثانية تعبيراً عن عظمة وتواضع الجنرال سليماني وعظيم ما يمثّله السيد نصرالله ومهابة المكانة التي يختزنها.

– في السياسة الكثير مما تعنيه كلمات سليماني، فهو وفقاً لخصوم إيران والسيد نصرالله والمقاومة وما تصفه به فضائياتهم، حاكم المنطقة الأول وواليها، وهو الآمر الناهي من سورية إلى العراق ولبنان واليمن، والكلّ يعمل تحت إمرته، وكم سمعنا كلاماً عن أوامر سليماني للرئيس السوري ولرئيس الحكومة العراقية ولقيادة حزب الله، وأن لا حلفاء ولا أصدقاء ولا شركاء بل تابعون لإيران يعملون تحت إمرة سليماني، والمثال حزب الله، وها هو سليماني يقول أقبّل يد السيد نصرالله، فماذا عسى هؤلاء يقولون؟

– إن لم يعتذروا ويعتبروا فسيقولون إنه أمر عادي، أو مجاملة شكلية أو رفع معنويات لحليف يقدّم التضحيات، وسنقبل منهم أيّ وصف يقدّمونه، لكننا سنطلب منهم معاملة مَن يمثل في حلفهم نظيراً لسليماني لمن يمثل نظيراً لنصرالله، بمثل ما قاله سليماني لنصرالله، مع صعوبة المقارنة والتشبيه في المقامات والمواقع. فإنْ اعتبروا سليماني القائد الفعلي الإيراني الذي لا يخضع لرئيس الجمهورية الإيرانية ويتهجّم عليه، كما تقول فضائياتهم، والذي يرتبط فقط وبصورة معنوية بالمرشد السيد الخامنئي، قلنا إنّ محمد بن سلمان في معسكرهم يوازيه، ومع حفظ الفوارق أيضاً، لو قلنا إنّ رئيس الحكومة سعد الحريري يوازي في المشروع السعودي في لبنان كما منصور هادي في اليمن، ما يسمّونه بمكانة السيد نصرالله في المشروع الإيراني، فهل يمكن أن نسمع محمد بن سلمان من باب المجاملة ورفع المعنويات يطلب تقبيل يد الحريري أو هادي؟

– تحدّث السيد نصرالله، وبكلّ وقار مهابته ومكانته لم يتبادل المجاملات والتحيّات مع الجنرال سليماني، ويشكره لكلامه النبيل، فالمقاومون منشغلون بما عليهم فعله، وليس بينهم بروتوكولات. وما قاله سليماني كان في سياقه واجب القول بنظره في سياق تقييم مسارات حرب الموصل، والحرب على الإرهاب والتذكير بمكانة المقاومة وقائدها. وما قاله السيد له سياق آخر، جوهره أنّ العراقيين صنّاع نصرهم، لأنهم اعتمدوا على أنفسهم فجاءتهم المعونة، لكنهم لم ينتظروا حتى الحلفاء والأصدقاء، ولم يُصغوا للأعداء، وسياق الكلام وصولاً للقول للبنانيين إنّ وجود الإرهابيين في عرسال بات مهانة ونقيصة بعد تحرير الموصل. فكيف وهو مصدر للخطر، ليختم السياق بالإعلان أنّ المقاومة حسمت أمرها، وكما هي دائماً ستكون حيث يجب أن تكون، وطبيعي أن لا يذهب السيد للحديث عن أنّ مساهمة إيران كانت صاحبة الفضل ويضيّع بوصلة قضيته فقط لأنه يريد ردّ التحية، التي لو كانت أقلّ بكثير من محمد بن سلمان للحريري بقيت الاحتفالات والخطب لأيامٍ وليالٍ عشر تتحدّث عن المكرمة الملكية، وعن الروح الأميرية.

(Visited 3٬362 times, 3٬362 visits today)

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hariri, Hezbollah, Iran, IRAQ, Iraqi Hezbollah, Lebanon, Mosul, Nasrallah, Nasser Kandil, Saudia, Syria |