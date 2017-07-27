Posted on by michaellee2009

Haunted by the Spectre of a Nazi Past, the German People Cannot Ignore the Crimes Committed by Israel

By William Hanna,

The German People Cannot Repeat Their Past Disingenuous Claim of “Not Having Known About What Was Happening”

“If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” –George Orwell

With Germany being one of the acknowledged leaders of the European Union, the German people — though still haunted by the spectre of a Nazi past while being blackmailed by a pernicious “Holocaust Industry” — nonetheless have a responsibility to themselves and the rest of humanity to unconditionally condemn and oppose any racial ideology that asserts its own people are “superior” and/or “God’s chosen.” This onerous responsibility has recently become even more pressing as a consequence of the world leadership vacuum created by the United States — an already morally decrepit superpower subservient to the dictates of an Apartheid Jewish State — which recently further diminished its world standing and relinquished any semblance of national character and fortitude by electing a deranged buffoon for President.

In fairness, however, the reality of the U.S. now resembling George Orwell’s 1984 — with a government persecuting individualism and independent thinking as a “thoughtcrime” to be enforced by a “Thought Police” [AIPAC] — cannot be blamed entirely on the unstatesmanlike buffoonery of the incumbent President. This is because subservience to the pro-Israel lobby has over a period of many decades become the hallmark of successive U.S. governments as has just occurred with the condemnation of a State Department report blaming Israel for terrorism and claiming that Palestinians rarely incite attacks.

Such U.S. subservience was also confirmed by a group of U.S. Senators who co-sponsored S.720 — also known as the Israel Anti-Boycott Act — that would make it a felony for Americans to support the boycott of Israel. This outrageous assault on civil liberties prompted the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to publish a letter from which the following is an excerpt:

“The bill seeks to expand the Export Administration Act of 1979 and the Export Import Bank Act of 1945 which, among other things, prohibit U.S. persons from complying with a foreign government’s request to boycott a country friendly to the U.S. The bill would amend those laws to bar U.S. persons from supporting boycotts against Israel, including its settlements in the Palestinian Occupied Territories, conducted by international governmental organisations, such as the United Nations and the European Union. It would also broaden the law to include penalties for simply requesting information about such boycotts. Violations would be subject to a minimum civil penalty of $250,000 and a maximum criminal penalty of $1 million and 20 years in prison. We take no position for or against the effort to boycott Israel or any foreign country, for that matter. However, we do assert that the government cannot, consistent with the First Amendment, punish U.S. persons based solely on their expressed political beliefs.”

The German people — along with other Europeans including the not-so-independent Brexit British — have also continued to permit their respective governments and corporate media outlets to snuff out any criticism of Israel with even the recently elected President Macron asserting that France would “not surrender” to anti-Israel rhetoric and that anti-Zionism is a new type of anti-Semitism. So now in our Brave New World condemning the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians by Israeli Jews is anti-Semitic. Whatever happened to France’s national motto of Liberté, égalité, fraternité, ou la Mort (Liberty, Equality, Fraternity, or death).

Though some uncertainty may still exist as to just how much the German people back in Hitler’s time knew about the atrocities being perpetrated by the Nazi regime, there can be no doubt whatsoever that today’s citizens along with their political and religious leaders have been fully conversant — for almost seven decades — with the recorded and irrefutable evidence of Israel’s inhumane crimes against the Palestinian people whose children are deliberately targeted with callous disregard for the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) which Israel hypocritically signed in July 1990 and ratified in October 1991.

Despite the glaring reality of such evidence, recent German generations — still very much guilt-ridden from endless reminders of the Holocaust — continue apologising for the sins of their forefathers; continue paying vast sums in compensation; continue flagellating themselves with obligatory acts and pronouncements of contrition; continue supporting an Apartheid and virtually rogue Jewish state hell-bent on ethnically cleansing the Palestinian people and stealing their land; and continue to supply Israel with substantially discounted military equipment including three nuclear-capable submarines whose acquisition involved the usual Israeli propensity for subterfuge and corrupt shenanigans.

(http://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/1.801881)

Germany’s customary adoration, benevolence, and subservience — due to a fundamental German foreign policy conviction that, given the atrocities committed by the Nazis during World War Two, the country should refrain from criticising Israel — is, however, no longer an inevitable certainty because Germans are beginning to realise the importance of not allowing their historical guilt to lead them to accept Israeli government policies that are widely divergent from the aims and values which both countries profess to wholeheartedly embrace.

Yet despite a recent expression of alleged “great concern” over Israeli settlement plans — including Israeli decisions to build settlements inside Palestinian neighbourhoods, in East Jerusalem and around it — from the German Foreign Ministry, the German government like most others in the West has again miserably failed to back such concern with any positive or punitive action. Germany’s continuing failure to condemn and take action against blatant Israeli violations constitutes contemptible complicity tantamount to the criminality for which Nazis were made accountable at the Nuremberg Trials.

The German people must therefore by their own example take the lead in helping to disengage Europe from U.S.-led subservience to Israel because it is the height of amoral hypocrisy to wring their hands over past Nazi atrocities while simultaneously tolerating the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people as has been and is still occurring right under their very noses. Furthermore, Europeans must seriously endeavour to regain some degree of self-respect and genuine independence by unconditionally refusing to be blackmailed into silent toleration of Israeli crimes against humanity. They can do that by starting to recognise the spiteful contempt with which Israel regards them as was recently made very apparent with a withering attack by Prime Minister Netanyahu who during closed-door meeting of eastern European leaders in Budapest, arrogantly asserted that the European Union would wither and die if it did not change its policy towards Israel. Which presumably means tolerating Israel’s criminality with subservient silence.

“There are two life-forces in the world I know: Jewish and Gentile, ours and yours . . . I do not believe that the primal difference between gentile and Jew is reconcilable. You and we may come to an understanding, never to a reconciliation. There will be irritation between us as long as we are in intimate contact. For nature and constitution and vision divide us from all of you forever – not a mere conviction, not a mere language, not a mere difference of national or religious allegiance.” –Maurice Samuel, You Gentiles

William Hanna is a freelance writer with published books the Hiramic Brotherhood of the Third Temple, The Tragedy of Palestine and its Children, and Hiramic Brotherhood: Ezekiel’s Temple Prophesy. Purchase information, sample chapters, other articles, videos, and contact details at:

(http://www.hiramicbrotherhood.com/)

Featured image is from the author.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Germany, Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, land theft, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, This is Zionism, victimhood, Zionist entity |