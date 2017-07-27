Hezbollah Congratulates Palestinians: Only Resistance Path Can Liberate Occupied Land

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hezbollah congratulated on Thursday the Palestinian people on the great victory represented by obliging the Zionist enemy to cancel all the arbitrary measures it had taken in Al-Aqsa Mosque’s vicinity, noting that the Israelis aimed deeply at controlling this major Islamic symbol away from the Arabs and the Muslims.

In a statement, Hezbollah considered that this victory is the fruit of the Palestinians’ steadfastness and bloody sacrifices made for the sake of protecting the sanctity Al-Aqsa from the Zionist desecration, adding that admitting the path of resistance is the only way to liberate the occupied land and regain the sanctities.

Hezbollah pointed out that the Palestinian uprising against the Zionist measures at Al-Aqsa Mosque is a shining torch which illuminates the path of the Umma that, according to the statement, has to provide the Palestinian people with all the forms of support.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations

