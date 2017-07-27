israeli forces raid hospitals in ruthless display of force #BDS

Amnesty International said on Tuesday Israeli soldiers and police storming Palestinian hospital twice over the past week terrifying staff and patients.

“In some cases,” the UK-based rights group said, “preventing doctors from providing emergency medical care to critically injured patients.”

The group continued: “The raids on Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem took place as tensions escalated in Jerusalem and across the West Bank in recent days following an Israeli government decision to place metal detectors and search worshipers at the entrance of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Noting to the violent Israeli crackdown on the Palestinian protesters, it said: “At least four Palestinian civilians have been killed and more than 1,090 were injured by Israeli police and military forces over the past 10 days in the widespread Palestinian protests against the Israeli measures.”

It added: “The conduct of the Israeli forces who carried out violent raids on Al-Makassed Hospital harassing and intimidating staff and patients is utterly deplorable.

“There can be no justification for preventing medical workers from caring for a critically wounded patient,” said Magdalena Mughrabi, Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.

Eyewitnesses at Al-Makassed Hospital described to the rights group the scenes of “absolute mayhem” as armed Israeli soldiers and police stormed the premises on 17 and 21 July apparently in pursuit of critically injured patients.