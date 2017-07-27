Palestinians Rejoice the Enemy Defeat as Israel removes security measures at al-Aqsa

Local Editor

After days of anti-‘Israeli’ demonstrations, the Zionist entity started removing its freshly imposed restrictions on the holy Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East al-Quds.



In this respect, Palestinian Ma’an news agency cited eyewitnesses as saying that the apartheid regime removed the recently installed barriers, scaffoldings, high-tech cameras and metal detectors from at least one of the gates to the compound, prompting Palestinians to begin celebrating early on Thursday.

“For 12 days no one has slept, no one has had done anything except protesting ‘Israel’s’ move against the al-Aqsa Mosque,” said one of Palestinians celebrating the measure’s removal, while other set off firecrackers.

Palestinians had been protesting outside the compound since ‘Israeli’ occupation authorities installed metal detectors, turnstiles, and additional security cameras in the compound following a deadly shooting attack more than a week ago.

On July 14, three Palestinians carried out an operation against ‘Israeli forces at the Aqsa Mosque compound, killing two of them before being martyred.

Palestinian worshipers strongly condemned ‘Israel’s new restrictive measures at al-Aqsa Mosque, engaging in bitter clashes with ‘Israeli’ military forces.

The occupied Palestinian territories witnessed new tensions ever since ‘Israeli’ forces introduced restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East al-Quds in August 2015.

More than 300 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of ‘Israeli’ forces in tensions since the beginning of October 2015.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime tried to change the demographic makeup of al-Quds over the past decades by constructing settlements, destroying historical sites and expelling the local Palestinian population.

Palestinians say the ‘Israeli’ measures are aimed at paving the way for the Judaization of the occupied city.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

27-07-2017 | 09:07

Related Videos