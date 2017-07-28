Post – Al Nusra and ISIS ما بعد ما بعد النصرة وداعش

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Prepare for what is coming in Palestine

يوليو 28, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Whenever the Secretary-General of Hezbollah Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrollah talked about the battles of the eastern borderline between Lebanon and Syria, his Lebanese opponents recall the name of Arsal as a Lebanese town, which they wanted to employ the identify of its people in order to show it a target of Hezbollah and the resistance under sectarian considerations, and thus to turn it into a background that incubates the fighters who entered it according to old plan. Hezbollah knows as its opponents know that they belong to Al-Qaeda organization and they have no relation neither with the revolution nor with the rebels as was described by the Minister of Justice of Al Mustaqbal Movement the Major. General Ashraf Rifi. It is not hidden to Hezbollah or to its opponents that those “rebels” are themselves whom the Minister of the war of the enemy Moshe Ya’alon said at the same time that they are friends to Israel and that they are entrusted with its security and borders.

None of Hezbollah’s battles in Syria especially the battles of Al-Quseir and Kalamoun were separated from the exposure of Hezbollah to targeting with announced and clear strikes by the occupation army. These strikes have threat messages not to proceed in the choice of determination, Hezbollah’s endeavors to resolve were not separated also from the high chaos internally caused by its opponents who asked it to hand over its weapons in the war of July in 2006, every time under a plea, they were always trying to hinder it from resolving and prevent any serious action by the Lebanese army and the security services that aims to target the groups which Israel announced that it cured three thousands of their wounded for many years. So it is proven that the cause is the seeking to protect these groups despite the certainty of their relation with Israel and ensuring the cover to them under multi-titles, once by linking them with the Syrian refugees and the humanitarian dimension, and once with weapons and the identity of its bearers versus the sectarian identity of Arsal and the warning of sectarianism.

The war of Syria approaches of its end after the fall of the US bets on hampering the forces of the resistance from the lower ceiling which is the protection of Syria from falling, and from the higher ceiling which is the protection of Syria from the division and chaos. The US choices become limited, either to abandon the chaos project and reaching to the point of losing everything and the reaching of the men of resistance accompanied with the Syrian army to every spot of the Syrian geography or to accept the Russian proposal of handing over the areas under the domination of the militants voluntarily to the Syrian army, in this way they can avoid the expansion of Hezbollah’s deployment on one hand, and preserve a political role for the representatives of these groups from the gates of Astana and Geneva. But the concern of Washington and its allies is the security of Israel either by the attempt to link the settlement in Syria with guarantees and arrangements that are related to this security, or by imposing facts that are related to the siege of the resistance.

The timing of the battle of the eastern borderline is Lebanese in order to preserve the security of the capital from the bombers and the suicide bombers, but it is international, regional, and strategic, it is an acceleration of an agenda that precedes the negotiation and removes the pressing papers from the hands of opponents, therefore neither the Syrian-Lebanese borders will be an issue of negotiation, nor the Syrian-Iraqi borders, moreover those who pretend to be clever will not be given the opportunity to have time in order to prepare the circumstances and to talk about deploying international units there, and linking them with the establishment of unarmed areas under the slogan of sheltering the displaced. Most importantly is to be prepared for what is coming in Palestine, because this may not give the opportunities to America to enjoy the settlements which the Palestinian developments may impose an escalation in tension that takes the region along with the resistance from the Jerusalem gate to another place.

The issue is not just the presence of Al Nusra and ISIS, but rather it is the post- Al Nusra and ISIS.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

الاستعداد لما هو آتٍ في فلسطين

– كلما كان الأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصرالله متحدثاً عن معارك السلسلة الشرقية الحدودية بين لبنان وسورية كان خصومه اللبنانيون يستحضرون اسم عرسال كبلدة لبنانية أرادوا توظيف هوية سكانها لتظهيرها هدفاً لحزب الله والمقاومة بسحابات طائفية، وتحويلها بالتالي بيئة تحتضن المقاتلين الذين دخلوها ضمن خطة قديمة، ويعرف حزب الله كما يعرف خصومه أنهم منتمون لتنظيم القاعدة ولا علاقة لهم لا بالثورة ولا بالثوار، كما وصفهم وزير عدل تيار المستقبل يومها اللواء أشرف ريفي. وليس خافياً على حزب الله كما على خصومه أنّ هؤلاء «الثوار» هم أنفسهم الذين قال وزير حرب العدو موشي يعالون في الفترة ذاتها أنهم أصدقاء لـ«إسرائيل» وأنهم مؤتمنون على أمنها و«حدودها».

– لم تنفصل معركة من معارك حزب الله في سورية، وخصوصاً معركتي القصير والقلمون عن قيام جيش الاحتلال باستهداف حزب الله بضربات معلنة وواضحة تحمل رسائل التحذير من الإقدام على خيار الحسم، كما لم تنفصل مساعيه للحسم مرة عن ضجيج مرتفع داخلياً من معارضيه وخصومه الذين وقفوا يطالبونه بتسليم سلاحه في حرب تموز عام 2006، وكلّ مرة بذريعة، لكنهم دائماً كانوا يحاولون إعاقته عن الحسم ويمنعون قيام الجيش اللبناني والأجهزة الأمنية بعمل جدي يستهدف الجماعات التي أعلنت «إسرائيل» أنها عالجت خلال سنوات ثلاثة آلاف من جرحاها، ما يحسم أنّ الخلفية هي السعي لحماية هذه الجماعات رغم إدراك علاقتها بـ«إسرائيل» وتوفير التغطية لها تحت عناوين متعدّدة مرة تربطها بالنازحين السوريين والبعد الإنساني ومرة بالسلاح وهوية حامليه ومقابلهم هوية عرسال الطائفية والتحذير من الفتنة.

– تقترب الحرب على سورية من نهاياتها مع سقوط الرهانات الأميركية على إعاقة قوى محور المقاومة عن سقف أدنى هو حماية سورية من السقوط وسقف أعلى هو حماية سورية من التقسيم والفوضى، وصارت الخيارات الأميركية محدودة وعنوانها ، إما التخلّي عن مشروع الفوضى وبلوغ لحظة خسارة كلّ شيء وبلوغ لحظة يصل فيها رجال المقاومة مع الجيش السوري إلى كلّ بقعة من الجغرافيا السورية، أو قبول العرض الروسي بتسليم الجيش السوري طوعاً مناطق سيطرة المسلحين، حيث يمكنهم ذلك تفادياً لتوسع رقعة انتشار حزب الله من جهة، وحفظاً لدور سياسي لممثلي هذه الجماعات من بوابتي أستانة وجنيف، لكن همّ واشنطن وحلفائها يبقى أمن «إسرائيل» سواء بالسعي لربط التسوية في سورية بضمانات وترتيبات تتصل بهذا الأمن، أو بفرض وقائع تتصل بحصار المقاومة.

– توقيت معركة السلسلة الشرقية الحدودية لبناني أولاً لحفظ أمن العاصمة من المفخّخات والانتحاريين. لكنها إقليمية دولية، واستراتيجية. فهي تسريع لروزنامة تستبق التفاوض وتنزع الأوراق من يد الخصوم، فلا تكون الحدود اللبنانية السورية موضوع تفاوض ولا الحدود السورية العراقية غداً، ولا يترك بعض المتربّصين والمتذاكين في لبنان يكسبون الوقت لتهيئة الظروف والتحدّث عن نشر وحدات دولية هناك، وربطها بإقامة مناطق لا مسلحين فيها تحت شعار إيواء النازحين. والأهمّ الاستعداد لما هو آتٍ في فلسطين والذي قد لا يتيح فرص التنعّم الأميركي بتسويات قد تنسفها التطورات الفلسطينية التي قد تفرض تصاعداً في التوتر يأخذ المنطقة ومعها المقاومة من بوابة القدس إلى مكان آخر.

– القضية ليست فقط وجود النصرة وداعش، بل هي قضية ما بعد ما بعد النصرة وداعش.

