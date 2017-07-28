Hezbollah Fighters in Arsal Send Emotional Letter to Sayyed Nasrallah

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 28, 2017

Hezbollah fighters in Arsal sent a letter from the battlefield to Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Thursday in response to his televised speech one day earlier.

Sayyed Nasrallah addressed the resistance fighters and supporters with tearful eyes in his speech on Wednesday night expressing gratitude and appreciation for their sacrifices.

His eminence said: “… You are on the path of our Imams. In every woman of you lives the spirit of Zainab (as) who used to say, “I haven’t seen but beauty.” In your men there is the selflessness of Abbas who refused to drink water (before his household does)… Inside of you lies the spirit of Imam Hussein (as) who when asked to choose between fight and humiliation he said, “Humiliation… how remote!”

Sayyed Nasrallah added: “… You are the noble, good and generous ones who have never refrained from sacrificing your blood, children… On your hands, God pulled us out of disgrace, the disgrace of occupation into resistance…”

The letter from the Mujahedeen to Sayyed Nasrallah was recited on Al-Manar TV channel and it said:

In the name of Allah the most Gracious, most Merciful,

Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds,

and peace and prayers be upon the most noble creation

Mohammad and his good and virtuous household

We pledge you, our master, obedience and allegiance and we sacrifice our money, selves and children.

One sign from you is enough to let us dive into the depth of the sea, sacrifice our blood, and face death with death, just to redeem your path, o’ son of the prophet of Allah.

Your brothers and sons in Arsal outskirts and Qalamoun

27/July/2017

Source: Al-Manar Website

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, ISIL, Nasrallah | Tagged: Ersal |