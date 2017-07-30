Al-Sayyed Al Houthi and his pledge to Al-Sayyed Nasrollah: Is the region preparing for the Jerusalem war السيد الحوثي وعهده للسيد نصرالله: هل تتحضّر المنطقة لحرب القدس؟

Written by Nasser Kandil,

What if Benjamin Netanyahu does not withdraw the decision of making electronic gates at the entrances of Al-Aqsa Mosque, after the Israeli security services said that the cost of protecting the gates and bearing a new intifada and big escalation exceed the cost of dealing with Al-Aqsa Mosque without these gates. Netanyahu himself has linked the acceptance of the security demand of making these gates with the consensus of Saudi Arabia and Jordan which was given to the Israeli government before making the electronic crossings. But it was proven that their approval is valueless in the eyes of the Palestinian people.

Then everything will say that Palestine will be on a date with open confrontation in which the armed factions, the popular organizations, the street, the forces of the intifada in the occupied territories since 1948 and the youth of the new resistance will participate, and that the Zionist extremism among the ranks of the settlers and the soldiers will turn the confrontations into open bloodbath that a new war with Gaza will ignite soon by its impact.

The region then will be on a date with an event that will impose its rhythm on all the other events which seem to be heading towards settlements despite the obstacles, disputes, and the sideline confrontations. But neither Iran nor Syria nor the resistance can deal ineffectively with such an event of this magnitude and make settlements while its opposite party “America” will be involved in giving the support to Israel and the seeking to put all the possible pressures to prevent any exposure to the security of Israel.

The possibility of the exposing of the region to get involved in a war is not far. The suspended considerations have no place when the matter is related to Israeli decision that is based on electoral considerations and which does not consider the strategic interests. When Netanyahu has already refused Hillary Clinton’s project in 2010 he justified that by saying to the President Barack Obama that he knows that this settlement will mean the salvation to Israel, but its cost will be the departure of thousands of settlers, and this means the loss of elections, knowing that he decided not to lose his leadership, so he seeks to protect Israel as possible.

According to this theory, the hypothesis of Netanyahu’s stubbornness and his sticking to the electronic gates must be remained, thus going to confrontation and the stop of settlements. The opportunity is available for a limited time if Netanyahu does not invest it to remove the gates, otherwise it will be too late for a political solution, and therefore, the region has to prepare itself for the worse, and at the forefront of the concerned are the forces of the resistance.

No one can imagine the absence of this description of Netanyahu’s reading of the agenda of the resistance in Lebanon and his expectations that it is preparing for such a confrontation, and that it will not leave Jerusalem or Al Aqsa Mosque to Israel at the time of the Arab’s giving up which is doomed with the normalization with Israel. Israel has to put into its account hypotheses as the entry of the resistance to support Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa.

The declaration of Al Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi was remarkable about that the bet of Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrollah on the Yemenis is its place and that they will be ready for any coming confrontation and that they will be where they should be if a confrontation between Israel and the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine will take place. It is an important speech in its timing, so did it get the attention of the Israelis while they are discussing the options?

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

