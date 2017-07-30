Hezbollah not participating in next battle on Syrian border

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hezbollah’s Operations Command announced at a press conference that Hezbollah had achieved its main goal in the operation in Jaroud Arsal: to push Al-Nusra Front out of Jorud Qalamoun and counter the security and military threat.

“We have defeated Al-Nusra Front in the entire Jorud Flitah and surrounded them within an area of about 5 km square east of Arsal, equivalent to about 5% of the total area of operations,” the Operations Command said. “Jorud battles are an extension of the battles initiated by the resistance in Al-Quseir in 2013 and completed in Qalamoon in 2014 and then in the Eastern Range and Jorud Qalamoun.”

The Operations Command confirmed that Hezbollah fighters succeeded in breaking the defense lines of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Jorud Flitah and Arsal. They also managed to carry out attacks behind enemy’s lines.

According to the Operations Command, the difficult geographical nature of the area gave HTS fighters upper hand in all stages of the operation. However HTS got defeated in each one.

Hezbollah’s Operations Command announced that Hezbollah fighters have fought HTS fighters and suicide attackers from a close distance, and destroyed several VBIEDs during the Battle of Arsal and discovered several workshops for IED, Mortar, and tons of explosive materials. Operation Command confirmed that Hezbollah controlled all HTS operations rooms in Jorud Arsal except one.

According to Lebanese sources, Hezbollah, the Lebanese Army and the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) may launch a new offensive within days against ISIS fighters on the Lebanese-Syrian border north of Jorud Arsal.

A photo making the rounds in Lebanon over the past few days reportedly shows a Hezbollah fighter in Arsal outskirts holding up a sign with a challenge to an Israeli officer.

“Avichay Adraee, we are practicing against Jabhat al-Nusra ahead of the invasion to the Galilee #Arsaloutskirts #alQalamoun,” the sign says, referring to Maj. Adraee the head of the Arabic media desk at the Israeli Occupation Forces Spokesperson’s Unit .

The photo went viral on by Lebanese and Arab activists on social media, in clear defiance to the officer who is known for addressing the Arab audience.

Source: Social Media

