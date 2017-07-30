U.S. Sanctions on Moscow Push Closer to Dumping the Dollar ~ Hundreds of U.S. Diplomatic Staff to be Expelled from Russia

Posted on July 30, 2017 by martyrashrakat

Source

PUTIN STRIKES BACK: Hundreds of U.S. Diplomatic Staff to be Expelled From Russia

Moscow has told the US to reduce the number of its diplomatic staff in Russia from 1100 to 455 people, and is also halting the use of embassy storage facilities in the capital, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

MOSCOW STRIKES BACK: U.S. Sanctions Push Russia Closer to Dumping the Dollar

Thanks to U.S. Arrogance the World is in Tatters, Not Russian economy- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Jabs Obama.
ABC Interview with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Rybakov.

Advertisements

Filed under: Lavrov, Putin, Russia, Russophobia, sanctions, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: