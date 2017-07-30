US Plundering Syria’s Antiques, Historical Relics. Trading With Terrorists

US Plundering Syria’s Antiques, Historical Relics

TEHRAN (FNA)- The US forces have been stealing Syria’s artifacts and antiques under the cover of constructing new military bases in the war-hit country, an Arab media outlet reported.

The Arabic-language al-Hadath news quoted local source near one of the US military bases between Jiroud and al-Dhumayr airport in Damascus province as saying that the US helicopters have observed suspicious flights as they landed many time without any cargo in the base and then took off carrying large volumes of cargoes.

A local witness told al-Hadath that the US helicopters were transferring huge digging machinery which would certainly be used in excavation operations in historical sites.

In the meantime, an artifact trader told al-Hadath that the region where the US forces have concentrated is a historical area and home to the buried treasures of golden coins and antiques weighting tens of tons.

Commander of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) announced earlier this month that the US Army established seven military bases in regions controlled by the Kurds in Eastern Syria.

Siban Hamou was quoted as saying by al-Sharq al-Awsat that the US army established six military airports and a base on the Eastern bank of the Euphrates River, adding that a modern large airport in Kobani (Ein al-Arab) was the most important one of them.

“The US has set up two airports in Hasaka, one airport in Qamishli, two airports in al-Malekiyeh (Dirik), and one more airport in Tal Abyadh at border with Turkey in addition to a military squad center in the town of Manbij in Northeastern Aleppo,” Hamou said.

Hamou went on to say that 1,300 forces of the US-led coalition were deployed in the airports and center.

Political advisor of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) Abu Yaqoub disclosed that the US-led coalition was to set up a military base for militants in Southwestern Hasaka near the provincial border with Deir Ezzur.

Abu Yaqoub said that the coalition led by the US decided to establish a military base for the militants of al-Maqawir al-Thorah in al-Shadadi region, adding that the coalition’s move to relocate al-Maqawir to the new base was aimed at taking control over Deir Ezzur city.

He further said that al-Shadadi was near the oil wells in Deir Ezzur province.

Yaqoub went on to say that the US declared its readiness to transfer 100 al-Maqawi al-Thorah fighters to the new base along with their equipment.

In the meantime, the new base that would be the third, after the two bases of al-Tanf and al-Zakaf 70km away from each other, where al-Maqawir al-Thorah and coalition forces were present.

Czech media outlets reported in April that the western countries were buying the historical objects stolen by the ISIL from the ancient city of Palmyra (Tadmur) in Syria’s Homs province in violation of the UN Security Council’s resolution which bans trade with the terrorist groups.

According to Prima TV channel’s reporter, the ISIL not only destroyed a large number of ancient monuments in Palmyra but also stolen many of them.

Noting that the ISIL sold the stolen antiques to the western states, he said that those who bought the artifacts continued trade with the terrorists.