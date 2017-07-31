Hezbollah Victory in Arsal Eliminated Israeli War against Lebanon: Official

Posted on July 31, 2017 by martyrashrakat

July 31, 2017

Head of Hezbollah politburo, Sayyed Ibrahim Amin Al-Sayyed

Head of Hezbollah politburo, Sayyed Ibrahim Amin Al-Sayyed, stressed that the Zionist entity will never consider any launching wars against Lebanon after the Resistance victory in Arsal outskirts.

The imminent victory in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq will overthrow those who have bet on the takfiri groups, including USA, the Zionist entity, the Gulf countries and some parties in Lebanon, according to Hezbollah official.

His eminence hailed the role of President Michel Aoun in detecting the takfiri threat against Lebanon and taking the necessary measures in this context, unlike some political parties that wanted the terrorists to invade Lebanon in order to strike the Resistance.

Related Videos

Source: Al-Manar Website

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Hezbollah, IRAQ, Lebanon, Levant, Michel Aoun, USA, War on Syria, Zionist entity | Tagged: |

« »

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on July 31, 2017 at 5:18 pm said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: