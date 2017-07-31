More Illegal US-Led Coalition Activity, Strikes Hospital in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Sputnik – July 30, 2017

The US-led coalition’s aircraft has attacked the Syrian settlement of Abukamal in the Deir ez-Zor province, SANA reported on Sunday.

The news agency said the airstrike hit a hospital, among other sites. Six people were killed and 10 others wounded.

This is the fourth air raid of the coalition in Deir ez-Zor over the month, according to SANA.

On Saturday, SANA reported that the coalition, which ostensibly fights Daesh, hit houses in al-Mayadeen, killing 10, including five children.

© REUTERS/ Rodi Said

On July 27, the news agency reported that a US-led coalition airstrike in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor claimed the lives of 18 civilians and left over 20 injured. Eyewitnesses specified that the attack hit Tayba, located in the western part of the province near Mayadeen, also damaging houses and local infrastructure, according to SANA.

In late June, the coalition conducted three airstrikes killing 90 civilians, including women and children, in a village and al-Mayadeen.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations started to carry out airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq in 2014, with the strikes in Syria not being authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council