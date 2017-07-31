BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – Syrian helicopters dropped thousands of leaflets over the ‘Anadan Plain of northwest Aleppo, Monday, demanding the jihadists surrender or leave this area immediately.

The leaflets were specifically dropped by the Syrian Air Force over the towns of Hayyan, ‘Anadan, Haritan, and Kafr Hamra.

The Syrian military has issued this warning to the jihadist rebels in northwest Aleppo before; however, they refrained from carrying out their ‘Anadan offensive because of a short-lived ceasefire that was declared in the region.

For the jihadist rebels, the ‘Anadan Plain is their most important stronghold in the province; if lost, it would likely lead to their expulsion from the western part of Aleppo.

