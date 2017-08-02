BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 A.M.) – Hezbollah and the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham completed a prisoner exchange tonight near the town of ‘Arsal in eastern Lebanon, the military media (Hezbollah’s media wing) reported.

According to Hezbollah’s media wing, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham freed three of the Lebanese group’s soldiers that were captured last week when they lost their way en route to the ‘Arsal Barrens.

In exchange for Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham freeing three Hezbollah soldiers, the latter, in coordination with the Lebanese government, released three HTS members that were prisoners in Roumieh Prison.

The exchange took place in the Wadi Humayd area of ‘Arsal.

Another 120 HTS fighters, including Abu Malik Al-Talli, will be transported to the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday morning as part of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.